Champion trainer Paul Nicholls ended a frustrating run at Cheltenham when claiming his first course success since the November meeting 12 months ago courtesy of Threeunderthrufive in Sunday's opening mallardjewellers.com Novices' Chase.
The 11/4 shot ultimately ran out a decisive winner from old rival and only other finisher Does He Know (2/1 favourite).
Kim Bailey's Does He Know had beaten Threeunderthrufive at Chepstow at the beginning of October but Nicholls' six-year-old was an impressive winner subsequently at Exeter and reversed the placings with a four and a quarter-length victory after making most of the running under Adrian Heskin.
Earlier on the in the race, Undersupervision - who jinked and almost ran out at the Showcase meeting last month - produced more drama when taking a heavy fall at the third obstacle, while Colin Tizzard's chasing debutant Oscar Elite was still going well deep into the contest when asked for a dynamic leap by Brendan Powell, only to crash through the third-last fence.
Irish raider Streets Of Doyen subsequently refused at the same fence and unseated rider, though he looked well held at the time.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Paddy Power and Betfair introduced the winner at 12/1 for the National Hunt Chase at the Festival in March, while Sky Bet went 25/1 for the National Hunt Chase.
“He improved enormously for his first run at Chepstow and I thought we’d beat Kim’s (Bailey) horse today,” said Nicholls.
“I was slightly nervous it was only 12 days since he won at Exeter, but it was a small field and you’ve got to try to support it so it worked out nicely. I’ve just said to Max (McNeil, owner) he’d be perfect for the National Hunt Chase, with something like the Reynoldstown before it.
“He’s a really strong stayer, Clifford (Baker) my head lad just said he’d run well in a National one day and he might be right, but that’s a long way down the line. Someone told me yesterday it was a year since Magic Saint, my last winner, which I hadn’t realised, but that’s how it goes sometimes – it’s nice to be back in here now.”
Nicholls doubled up through the Bryony Frost-ridden Yala Enki in the very next race - the Jewson Click And Collect Handicap Chase.
The 3/1 shot was in the front rank throughout, but his rivals appeared to be lining up in behind to launch their challenges with two to jump.
Yala Enki was not for passing though and while The Mighty Don made a late dash for the Grade Three prize on the far side, the winner dug deep to hold on by a length and a quarter.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Nicholls said: “He didn’t take to the fences at Aintree, so I didn’t put him in the Becher. He’ll have an entry in the Welsh National, but I could just take him straight to Taunton (Portman Cup) as that place is made for him and he’s won it twice already.”
Frost said: “He has an abundance of stamina that you can’t use up, but he’s bizarre to ride as going down the back you think he’s on empty – but when I asked him some questions to keep in the race he found for me every time.
“He came up the home straight with his ears pricked and it’s fantastic as I’ve been desperate to get a good win with him and to get it here is great.”
The Ditcheat treble was complete when Timeforatune (3/1) edged out Flying Sara under the stable's number one rider Harry Cobden in the Listed High Sheriff Of Gloucestershire Open NH Flat Race.
The five-year-old was maintaining his unblemished record following victories at Ffos Las and Chepstow, and Sky Bet consequently clipped his odds to 20/1 (from 25/1) for the Champion Bumper at the Festival in March.
“He didn’t get the best of runs and I knew it was going to turn into a sprint, you can see that all he does is gallop,” Nicholls said.
“He’s done well to get himself out of there and gallop all the way to the line, I’m thrilled with him.
“He’s done with bumpers, he hasn’t done a lot of jumping, I think he’d done nothing before we had him so it’ll be good to start from scratch. It’ll be a few months before he runs, it might be after Christmas , we’ll get him jumping and see where we go."
Of his Prestbury Park treble the trainer said: “It’s great, we hadn’t had a winner so three in a day is brilliant. I think that might have just put us at the top of the table above the Skeltons, that’ll keep him on his toes!
“I think that’ll be fun for the rest of the season, it’s great to have the horses going well.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.