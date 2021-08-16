Nicholls ends Cheltenham drought Champion trainer Paul Nicholls ended a frustrating run at Cheltenham when claiming his first course success since the November meeting 12 months ago courtesy of Threeunderthrufive in Sunday's opening mallardjewellers.com Novices' Chase. The 11/4 shot ultimately ran out a decisive winner from old rival and only other finisher Does He Know (2/1 favourite). Kim Bailey's Does He Know had beaten Threeunderthrufive at Chepstow at the beginning of October but Nicholls' six-year-old was an impressive winner subsequently at Exeter and reversed the placings with a four and a quarter-length victory after making most of the running under Adrian Heskin.

Threeunderthrufive in winning form under Adrian Heskin at Cheltenham

Earlier on the in the race, Undersupervision - who jinked and almost ran out at the Showcase meeting last month - produced more drama when taking a heavy fall at the third obstacle, while Colin Tizzard's chasing debutant Oscar Elite was still going well deep into the contest when asked for a dynamic leap by Brendan Powell, only to crash through the third-last fence. Irish raider Streets Of Doyen subsequently refused at the same fence and unseated rider, though he looked well held at the time.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Paddy Power and Betfair introduced the winner at 12/1 for the National Hunt Chase at the Festival in March, while Sky Bet went 25/1 for the National Hunt Chase. “He improved enormously for his first run at Chepstow and I thought we’d beat Kim’s (Bailey) horse today,” said Nicholls. “I was slightly nervous it was only 12 days since he won at Exeter, but it was a small field and you’ve got to try to support it so it worked out nicely. I’ve just said to Max (McNeil, owner) he’d be perfect for the National Hunt Chase, with something like the Reynoldstown before it. “He’s a really strong stayer, Clifford (Baker) my head lad just said he’d run well in a National one day and he might be right, but that’s a long way down the line. Someone told me yesterday it was a year since Magic Saint, my last winner, which I hadn’t realised, but that’s how it goes sometimes – it’s nice to be back in here now.”

Yala Enki jumps in style at Cheltenham

Fabulous Frost calls the shots in front Nicholls doubled up through the Bryony Frost-ridden Yala Enki in the very next race - the Jewson Click And Collect Handicap Chase. The 3/1 shot was in the front rank throughout, but his rivals appeared to be lining up in behind to launch their challenges with two to jump. Yala Enki was not for passing though and while The Mighty Don made a late dash for the Grade Three prize on the far side, the winner dug deep to hold on by a length and a quarter.

Nicholls said: “He didn’t take to the fences at Aintree, so I didn’t put him in the Becher. He’ll have an entry in the Welsh National, but I could just take him straight to Taunton (Portman Cup) as that place is made for him and he’s won it twice already.” Frost said: “He has an abundance of stamina that you can’t use up, but he’s bizarre to ride as going down the back you think he’s on empty – but when I asked him some questions to keep in the race he found for me every time. “He came up the home straight with his ears pricked and it’s fantastic as I’ve been desperate to get a good win with him and to get it here is great.”

Timeforatune toughs it out The Ditcheat treble was complete when Timeforatune (3/1) edged out Flying Sara under the stable's number one rider Harry Cobden in the Listed High Sheriff Of Gloucestershire Open NH Flat Race. The five-year-old was maintaining his unblemished record following victories at Ffos Las and Chepstow, and Sky Bet consequently clipped his odds to 20/1 (from 25/1) for the Champion Bumper at the Festival in March.

Timeforatune makes it a perfect 3/3 for his career