The Paul Nicholls-trained novice has won four out of six over fences this season, including twice at Grade Two level.

He faded into sixth behind L’Homme Presse in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase last week, having been prominent for much of the race.

“If we’d ridden him to be placed he’d have been placed, but there’s no point in being left wondering in these races, he can only run in it once so let’s try and win,” said Iain Turner, racing manager to owner Max McNeill.

“The last thing that was said to Adrian (Heskin) on leaving the paddock was ‘let’s not die wondering’ and we didn’t.

“We thought he wanted soft ground and it would suit us by bringing stamina into play. We thought he’d get away with it, but he might not do.

“L’Homme Presse was very impressive over that trip on that ground in any case and Ahoy Senor, despite a few errors, also showed he’s very good.

“We were happy enough, he’s come out of the race fine and he might be one for the bet365 Gold Cup. He was put in the Scottish National, but it comes very quick this year and it was only in case he trod on a stone on the morning of the race or fell early.”