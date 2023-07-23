Three unexposed horses with the potential to make an impact in Group Ones

Three of the team select an unexposed horse they believe has the potential to make an impact at the highest level.

Araminta (Timeform Rating: 107p) Ben Linfoot The French have dominated their domestic scene this season thanks in part to a very good crop of three-year-olds, but Henry Candy’s ARAMINTA was a taking winner of the Group 3 Prix Chloe at Chantilly last Sunday. This was a very good performance from the three-year-old on just her fourth career start as she was lit up after an early bump and was challenged on all sides two furlongs from home where she could’ve easily thrown in the towel. However, she was just getting going at that point, knuckling down well to win by a comfortable length-and-a-quarter in the end with favourite Sea The Lady, beaten just a length and three quarters in Group 1 company on her previous start, back in fourth.

Group 3 glory in France for Henry Candy as Araminta takes the Prix Chloe at @fgchantilly under Gerald Mosse... pic.twitter.com/KSlpQGtCgd — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) July 16, 2023

The Chloe was over nine furlongs but Araminta looks likely to improve again back over a mile and a quarter and her ability to handle testing ground bodes well ahead of an autumn campaign. Her dam is Mince, a super race mare for Roger Charlton, who was a bit of a winning machine. Well beaten on her only start at Group 1 level, she looks to have produced a daughter well capable of competing on the biggest stage. After only making her debut in the April of her three-year-old career this giant daughter of Gleneagles has enormous potential, for both the second half of this season and beyond.

Baheer (90p) Matt Brocklebank Richard Hannon and sponsors Al Shaqab Racing tend to aim most of their better two-year-olds at the Qatar Goodwood Festival so it would be no surprise to see BAHEER turn out in either the Molecomb or the Richmond Stakes next as the trainer clearly rates him extremely highly. In fact, Hannon was openly shocked when the son of Mehmas was beaten at 5/4 first time out in May, while he can’t have been much happier after “hooligan” Baheer got upset in the stalls and had to be withdrawn at the start of the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot. Whatever the team did with him between then and July 6 obviously worked as he looked a far more relaxed character en route to slamming a novice field over six furlongs at Newbury.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

He’s got loads of size and power about him and, already rated 90p with Timeform, looks to have the potential to be among the top sprinting two-year-olds come the end of the season.

Lion's Pride (103P) Tony McFadden Courage Mon Ami won the Gold Cup with little experience to call on, and it would be no surprise were his younger half-brother LION'S PRIDE also capable of taking the fast-track route to the top level. Unlike Courage Mon Ami who has won all four starts, Lion's Pride met with defeat on debut at Newcastle in May, but he shaped with plenty of promise, coming from much further back than the winner in a race run at just a steady tempo, pulling well clear of the rest despite showing his inexperience. That effort earned him the Timeform Large P, marking him out as one capable of much better form, and he confirmed that promise when getting off the mark in ready fashion at Kempton a couple of weeks ago, impressing with how quickly he asserted in a slowly-run race.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

He still has the Large P and has the scope to do much better when getting a truly-run race and the opportunity to show his talent. Given how well his half-brother stays, the St Leger appeals as a realistic option later in the campaign.