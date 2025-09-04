Three two-year-olds to note on Friday at Ascot, Haydock and Kempton

We pick out three interesting juveniles to note at Ascot, Haydock and Kempton on Friday.
LEGACY LINK – 2.07 Haydock
By Dubawi out of a full-sister to Frankel in Chiasma, LEGACY LINK is bred in the purple for John & Thady Gosden and Juddmonte and she could leave her debut effort behind in the Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes over 1m at Haydock on Friday.
She did the best of the newcomers on debut on Newmarket’s July Course on August 8, doing her best work late after showing signs of inexperience, looking the type to improve after considerate handling.
That could give her the edge over a quartet of interesting newcomers on Friday, a Study Of Man filly for Andrew Balding and a daughter of Wootton Bassett for Ed Walker looking the pick of the unraced horses in the race.
RAAHEEB – 2.20 Ascot
The last time Owen Burrows introduced a Sea The Stars two-year-old to the game in September it was Hukum. He lost by seven lengths on debut, but went onto achieve great things, including winning a Coronation Cup and a memorable King George.
His full-brother RAAHEEB – therefore a full-brother to the great Baaeed, too – makes his debut at Ascot on Friday (2.20) in the Charbonnel et Walker British EBF Maiden Stakes over seven furlongs.
Entered in the Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket on September 27, the debut of the latest colt to come from such an illustrious family is eagerly awaited.
JOULANY – 5.47 Kempton
Another Sea The Stars newcomer runs in the Unibet/British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes over seven furlongs at Kempton on Friday as Ralph Beckett turns out JOULANY in the colours of Al Shaqab Racing.
This colt is an 800,000gns Tatts October Book 1 purchase, no surprise given he's from a fine family and he’s a full-brother to both Al Aasy and Align The Stars, a pair who were both beaten on debut over 7f and 1m before they improved with age as they went out in trip.
Perhaps the same will be said of Joulany, but he’s well worth keeping an eye on given the talents of his relatives.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.