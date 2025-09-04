Three two-year-olds to note on Friday at Ascot, Haydock and Kempton

We pick out three interesting juveniles to note at Ascot, Haydock and Kempton on Friday.

LEGACY LINK – 2.07 Haydock

By Dubawi out of a full-sister to Frankel in Chiasma, LEGACY LINK is bred in the purple for John & Thady Gosden and Juddmonte and she could leave her debut effort behind in the Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes over 1m at Haydock on Friday. She did the best of the newcomers on debut on Newmarket’s July Course on August 8, doing her best work late after showing signs of inexperience, looking the type to improve after considerate handling. That could give her the edge over a quartet of interesting newcomers on Friday, a Study Of Man filly for Andrew Balding and a daughter of Wootton Bassett for Ed Walker looking the pick of the unraced horses in the race.

RAAHEEB – 2.20 Ascot

The last time Owen Burrows introduced a Sea The Stars two-year-old to the game in September it was Hukum. He lost by seven lengths on debut, but went onto achieve great things, including winning a Coronation Cup and a memorable King George. His full-brother RAAHEEB – therefore a full-brother to the great Baaeed, too – makes his debut at Ascot on Friday (2.20) in the Charbonnel et Walker British EBF Maiden Stakes over seven furlongs. Entered in the Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket on September 27, the debut of the latest colt to come from such an illustrious family is eagerly awaited.

Baaeed: His full-brother runs at Ascot on Friday

JOULANY – 5.47 Kempton