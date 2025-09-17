Three trainers to note at Ayr’s Ladbrokes Ayr Gold Cup Festival

We pick out three trainers whose selective approach to the Ladbrokes Ayr Gold Cup Festival is paying dividends.

When it comes to the number of winners at the Ladbrokes Ayr Gold Cup Festival, northern trainers Richard Fahey, Tim Easterby and David O’Meara lead the way. In the last decade*, Fahey is leading trainer at the meeting with 19 winners, with Easterby and O’Meara not far behind. All three will be well represented this week and all three will likely be amongst the winners. But with plenty of prizemoney on offer across the three days Ayr attracts trainers from far and wide. And with long travel involved for most, it could be worth keeping an eye on the big guns that take a more selective approach to the week… *Below stats all last 10 years at Ayr Gold Cup Festival.

William Haggas 6 wins from 18 at 33.33% +£11.60 to £1 at SP

Thursday entries; Aeolian, Golden Handshake

Friday entries; Magic Box

Saturday entries; Caviar Heights, Binhareer No surprises that William Haggas has a good strike-rate up at Ayr; he seems to have a good strike-rate wherever he goes. I was slightly surprised that he has won the Ayr Gold Cup itself only once, with Nahaarr in 2020, and despite having a strong antepost hand with Almeraq this time around he’s been left without a runner. Binhareer looks likely to end up in the Silver Cup and he’ll be a huge player with a course and distance win under his belt, while new recruit Caviar Heights looks better than ever for his new yard and will be worthy of consideration in the Doonside Cup. More immediately, Aeolian and Golden Handshake will bid for a day one Royal double under Tom Marquand.

Richard Hughes 2 wins from 4 at 50% +£11.25 to £1 at SP

Friday Entries; Pretty Danielle, Our Cody, Star Of Mehmas

Saturday; Sudden Flight, Rare Change, Mood Queen, Nobody Knows, Sheikh Raj It’s already been a wonderful season for Richard Hughes with his No Half Measures winning the Group 1 July Cup and that has helped him to comfortably his best-ever total prizemoney-wise. He needs another 19 winners for this to be numerically his best year yet and he’ll be hoping to strike again at Ayr’s Western meeting where he has a 50% strike-rate from four runners, Star Of Mehmas winning for him last year in the Listed Harry Rosebery Stakes. She’s back for more in the Listed Arran Scottish Sprint EBF Fillies' Stakes under Billy Loughnane on Friday, on a day where stablemates Pretty Danielle (nursery) and Our Cody (this year’s Harry Rosebery) will join her on the track. On Saturday Mood Queen could run in the Group 3 Firth Of Clyde on the back of a good fifth in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes, while the likes of Rare Change and Sudden Flight could end up in the Silver Cup.

Enfjaar could be in action again at Ayr