Three to follow on a top-class card at Saint-Cloud on Sunday

A top-class card at Saint-Cloud on Sunday includes three Group 1s and a brace of Group 3s and Ian Ogg picks out three runners of interest.
HOSEKI - 11:48 Prix de Flore (Group 3)
This is a step up in grade for Hoseki who has something to find on the figures but she's on a roll and this is a punt well worth her team taking given the progress she has made during this campaign.
She's had six races this season, winning five of them and looking an unlucky loser at Ascot in the Shergar Cup when not enjoying the run of the race. She's progressive, game and is a winner on soft ground and connections may only have scratched the surface with this first foal of a dam who is a sister to the smart Al Aasy.
JESUS GREEN - 13:33 Criterium de Saint-Cloud (Group 1)
Aidan O'Brien won this race in 2025 with Pierre Bonnard and in 2023 with Los Angeles; he saddles Shakespeare (Christophe Soumillon), Victory Speech (Wayne Lordan) and Drumbeat (Ryan Moore) with the latter likely to be very popular following his impressive performance in the Zetland Stakes.
However, Joseph O'Brien sent out Tennessee Stud to win this in 2024 and has another interesting candidate in Jesus Green.
He split stablemates Wall Street and the aforementioned Drumbeat on debut in August and was then pitched in at Group 1 level next time for the Golden Fleece Stakes, finishing second to impressive winner Darkness Falls before converting a confidence boosting penalty kick.
He's learning with experience, could relish stepping up to this trip and rates an exciting prospect.
CHALLY CHUTE - 14:50 Prix Royal-Oak (Group 1)
This staying prize has stayed at home in recent years with Arrow Eagle beating the returning Queenstown last year with Double Major in fifth. The runner-up wouldn't be winning out of turn but has had a fairly busy autumn and that might just catch up with the six-year-old.
Chally Chute could be tilting at windmills but on a day on which the nine-year-old Constitution Hill is going for Group 2 glory in Italy, the year younger Chally Chute might also be able to make some headlines.
First and second in the last two renewals of the Irish Cesarewitch, Chally Chute followed last year's near miss with a defeat of The Shunter in a two mile Group 3 at the Curragh in November and has earned the right to have a shot at this level. The handicapper put him up 5 lb for his last time out handicap success which puts him in the thick of the action and he obviously stays well and relishes soft ground.
He's also relatively unexposed at staying trips after just six starts at two miles and he's won three of them and finished second once and could provide his connections with a day they'll never forget.
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