Three-time Grade One winner Appreciate It has been retired

The 12-year-old, owned by the Masterson family, had an entry in this year’s Randox Grand National but picked up an injury during his last run, when winning the Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase at Thurles on January 18th.

As a seven-year-old, Appreciate It dominated the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival, winning by 24 lengths.

But a set-back after that race resulted in him being off the track for a whole year and assistant trainer Mullins acknowledged that racing fans never got to see just how good he could have been.

He said: “He picked up an injury in his last run. He was a great servant, and he’ll have a long and happy retirement, hopefully.

“His Supreme win was phenomenal – how far he won by was extraordinary. I had a good day out with him at the DRF and obviously as a chaser on one day we split Galopin Des Champs and Fast Or Slow in the John Durkan. Whether it was Bumpers, hurdles or chases he was mixing it with the best of them.

“He loved his racing. It was a pity – he missed a year through injury that was probably his prime year really, so I don’t think we saw the very best of him. But he was a yard favourite, and I had some great days with him, as did Paul (Townend). He’ll be much missed.”