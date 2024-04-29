Sporting Life
Shishkin overhauls Energumene in an Ascot thriller
Shishkin (right) overhauled Energumene in an Ascot thriller

Three of Shishkin's best performances on Timeform's ratings

By Timeform
13:05 · MON April 29, 2024

Following the sad news of Shishkin's death, Timeform highlight three of the top-class chaser's most memorable days.

Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase (Timeform performance rating 170)

Cheltenham, March 2021

Only five went to post in the 2021 Sporting Life Arkle, with the race robbed of some intrigue following Energumene's setback a few days beforehand, but Allmankind and Captain Guinness (a subsequent Champion Chase winner) ensured the race still provided the test of jumping at speed that it's designed to be.

It was an examination that Shishkin passed with flying colours as he took it up from the pair of trailblazers from as far out as the third last before coasting clear, ultimately passing the post with a 12-length advantage after taking it easy up the run-in, proving value for much more than the winning margin.

Only stablemate Sprinter Sacre and last year's winner El Fabiolo, who was driven on by a top-class rival, have posted a higher bare performance rating in the race this century.

SBK Clarence House Chase (181)

Ascot, January 2022

The eagerly anticipated clash with Energumene finally materialised in the Clarence House Chase and the race delivered on its promise with Shishkin producing an outstanding display to overhaul his chief rival with the pair 18 lengths clear of the previous year's winner First Flow.

Shishkin didn't travel as well as Energumene, who traded at a short price in running after touching down over the last with an advantage of a couple of lengths, but, just like his stablemate Altior, he showed remarkable strength in the finish and edged ahead close home.

That performance earned Shishkin a rating of 181 which, to put into context, has been bettered by around only 20 chasers in Timeform's experience.

Betfair Ascot Chase (176)

Ascot, February 2023

Shishkin had big questions to answer after he was pulled up in the Champion Chase and was a lacklustre third in the Tingle Creek. However, upped in trip in the Ascot Chase, Shishkin showed he was still capable of top-class form as he slammed the progressive Pic d'Orhy by 16 lengths.

Shishkin, who had been given a breathing operation and was fitted with a tongue tie for the first time, travelled with much more zest than had been the case on his previous starts and readily drew clear, posting just about the best performance in the race this century.

