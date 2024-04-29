Following the sad news of Shishkin's death, Timeform highlight three of the top-class chaser's most memorable days.
Cheltenham, March 2021
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Only five went to post in the 2021 Sporting Life Arkle, with the race robbed of some intrigue following Energumene's setback a few days beforehand, but Allmankind and Captain Guinness (a subsequent Champion Chase winner) ensured the race still provided the test of jumping at speed that it's designed to be.
It was an examination that Shishkin passed with flying colours as he took it up from the pair of trailblazers from as far out as the third last before coasting clear, ultimately passing the post with a 12-length advantage after taking it easy up the run-in, proving value for much more than the winning margin.
Only stablemate Sprinter Sacre and last year's winner El Fabiolo, who was driven on by a top-class rival, have posted a higher bare performance rating in the race this century.
Ascot, January 2022
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
The eagerly anticipated clash with Energumene finally materialised in the Clarence House Chase and the race delivered on its promise with Shishkin producing an outstanding display to overhaul his chief rival with the pair 18 lengths clear of the previous year's winner First Flow.
Shishkin didn't travel as well as Energumene, who traded at a short price in running after touching down over the last with an advantage of a couple of lengths, but, just like his stablemate Altior, he showed remarkable strength in the finish and edged ahead close home.
That performance earned Shishkin a rating of 181 which, to put into context, has been bettered by around only 20 chasers in Timeform's experience.
Ascot, February 2023
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Shishkin had big questions to answer after he was pulled up in the Champion Chase and was a lacklustre third in the Tingle Creek. However, upped in trip in the Ascot Chase, Shishkin showed he was still capable of top-class form as he slammed the progressive Pic d'Orhy by 16 lengths.
Shishkin, who had been given a breathing operation and was fitted with a tongue tie for the first time, travelled with much more zest than had been the case on his previous starts and readily drew clear, posting just about the best performance in the race this century.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.