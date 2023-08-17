Three newcomers to note at the Curragh, Newbury and Newmarket

Adam Houghton highlights three well-bred horses set to make their debut later in the week.

Charlie Appleby has a 28% strike rate (16/57) with his two-year-old debutants at Newmarket’s July Course since the start of the 2018 season and that jumps up to 46% (12/16) when it’s limited to his results with sons or daughters of Dubawi. That identifies Kingdom of Time as very much one to look out for when he kicks off his career in the one-mile maiden on Friday’s evening card, with plenty to recommend him on pedigree. Not only is he by Dubawi, but his dam, Via Condotti, was a winner over a mile and a quarter and she’s a half-sister to the seven-time Group 1 winner Highland Reel. Bought for 800,000 guineas as a yearling, Kingdom of Time clearly looks the part as well and it will be interesting to see what he can do here on debut. He’ll certainly need to be sharp with Oddyssey – third in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot and Superlative Stakes at this course on his last two starts – heading the opposition.

This seven-furlong maiden features plenty of well-bred sorts having their first start, none more so than London City, who is by Justify – already the sire of leading two-year-olds City of Troy and Ramatuelle – and the third foal out of the multiple top-level winner Winter. Winter rattled off a Group 1 four-timer as a three-year-old when landing the 1000 Guineas, Irish 1000 Guineas, Coronation Stakes and Nassau Stakes, proving herself a very smart filly. Her first two foals have both shown their fair share of ability, too, particularly her three-year-old daughter Beginnings (by Lord Kanaloa), who was last seen finishing fourth in a Group 3 at Fairyhouse. Trainer Aidan O’Brien also saddles Chantilly, who is closely related to the smart Royal Dornoch, but Ryan Moore has chosen to ride London City and a big run could be on the cards in a race his stable won 12 months ago with the classy Continuous.

Navy Jack sets the standard in this seven-furlong maiden having shown fairly useful form when chasing home the subsequent Listed winner, Arabian Crown, at Sandown last time, but perhaps more interesting is the newcomer Farizio, who makes plenty of appeal on paper for Ralph Beckett in the Juddmonte silks. Farizio is by Dubawi and out of the Listed winner/Ribblesdale Stakes runner-up Mori (by Frankel), who is herself closely related to the Sandown Classic Trial winner Midterm and the Listed winner/Musidora Stakes runner-up Noon Star (both by Galileo). Farizio’s grandam, Midday, has certainly been a terrific servant to Juddmonte having produced three Group/Listed winners altogether, while her exploits on the racecourse were arguably even more impressive as a six-time Group 1 winner, including three straight renewals of the Nassau Stakes.