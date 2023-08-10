Three newcomers to note at the Curragh and Newmarket on Saturday

Tony McFadden highlights three well-bred horses set to make their debut on Saturday.

Diego Velazquez - 13:40 Curragh

There are a host of interesting newcomers in the opening seven-furlong juvenile maiden at the Curragh on Saturday - as you would expect for such an event at the height of summer at Ireland's premier Flat course - but Diego Velazquez stands out thanks to his eyecatching sales price. Diego Velazquez fetched 2.4 million guineas at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale last year, making him the second-highest lot behind only the colt by Frankel out of So Mi Dar. As you would expect for a colt with such a price tag, Diego Velazquez boasts an excellent pedigree. He is by Frankel and out of Sweepstake, a lightly-raced Listed winner who has made a big impact as a broodmare, notably producing Group 2 winner Point Lonsdale and top-level winner Broome (both by Australia).

Grateful - 14:15 Curragh

The following seven-furlong juvenile contest for fillies also features plenty of well-bred sorts, none more so than Grateful who is by Galileo and out of Tepin, a multiple top-level winner. Tepin showed a very high level of form for a mare during her career, with her victories including the 2015 Breeders' Cup Mile at Keeneland and the 2016 Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot, both against the boys. Ryan Moore has opted to ride stablemate Opera Singer, who has experience to call on and looked a nice prospect when winning at Leopardstown last month, but Grateful is clearly a fascinating contender on her debut for Aidan O'Brien.

Monterosa - 13:55 Newmarket

Newmarket maidens also tend to be strong and, given the pedigrees on show, the opening newcomers' contest for fillies could be a race to follow. One of the most interesting contenders, in a race featuring plenty who make appeal on paper, is Monterosa, the first foal of Oaks winner Anapurna. Anapurna, a daughter of Frankel, gave her sire a first European Classic success when landing the Oaks in 2019, and she added a second Group 1 to her tally when showing an even better level of form to take the Prix de Royallieu at Longchamp on Arc weekend. Anapurna herself is out of a smart sort in Dash To The Top who was only denied by half a length when runner-up in the 2005 Yorkshire Oaks. Like Anapurna, Monterosa - who is by Lope de Vega - is trained by the Gosdens.