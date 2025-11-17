Three mouthwatering clashes at Ascot including Jango Baie versus Il Est Francais

Jango Baie against Il Est Francais catches the eye among three fascinating clashes at Ascot this weekend - Matt Brocklebank assesses the big head-to-heads.

Lucky Place v Regent’s Stroll 12.15 Ascot, Friday – Get Your Ladbrokes Free Ascot Bet ‘Chasing Excellence’ Beginners’ Chase Friday’s opening beginners’ chase over two miles and five furlongs should be a belter and Nicky Henderson has been making all the right noises about Lucky Place this autumn. He was reportedly very close to going over fences before beating Blueking d’Oroux on seasonal debut in last year’s Coral Hurdle, after which he followed up in the Relkeel at Cheltenham with a gutsy defeat of Gowel Road. The Stayers’ Hurdle at the Festival didn’t go to plan after he raced too keenly and he wasn’t seen at his very best at Sandown on the final day either, finishing three and a half lengths behind Blueking d’Oroux that day, but it’ll be exciting to see how he fares over the bigger obstacles following stablemate Lulamba’s sparkling introduction at Exeter on Monday. Another stablemate, Jeriko Du Reponet, features among the potential Ascot opposition but the big threat could be Paul Nicholls’ Regent’s Stroll, who went a long way to restoring his lofty reputation when second in the Grade 1 Mersey Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree in the spring. Nicholls hopes fences will “settle him down” a bit and, with the forecast for a bit more rain at the weekend, it’s hard to see him returning to the fray anything but fully fit and raring to go. It should be a highly-informative contest whichever way it swings.

Il Est Francais v Jango Baie 1.30 Ascot, Saturday – Grade 2 Ladbrokes 1965 Chase No disrespect to the horses in question but having beaten Straw Fan Jack (officially rated 141 at the time) and Hidden Depths (128) to land the past two editions of the 1965 Chase, one suspects the admirable Pic D’orhy will have a bit more on his plate if the entries hold up this weekend. The two to focus on could be last year’s King George VI Chase runner-up Il Est Francais, who starts out for Tom George having made the switch from his son’s yard in France, and the Henderson-trained Jango Baie. Jango Baie is still only a six-year-old and remains open to plenty of further improvement having pushed Handstands to within a whisker in the Scilly Isles at Sandown in February before pulling an Arkle win out of the fire at Cheltenham the following month. Said to slightly be lame in light of his staying-on Manifesto third when sent off 6/4 favourite at Aintree when last seen, Jango Baie is reportedly being geared up for a crack at the King George this Christmas and one suspects he might be one of the reasons that Ben Pauling is happy to give the race a miss with his highly-regarded The Jukebox Man, who is bound for a graduation chase at Haydock on the same day.

Jango Baie returns in triumph at Cheltenham