Three horses with the Timeform Large P

Timeform present three horses who carry the Timeform 'Large P' and are worth following in the coming weeks.

Italy - 101P (Aidan O’Brien) Italy is a half-brother to several winners, notably the promising Bowmark, and he was all the rage in the betting when making a winning debut at Leopardstown in May. He won in the style of a pattern-class performer, too, doing very well to reel in one who got first run, finding plenty to lead in the final furlong having tanked through his race. Italy showed clear signs of inexperience, suggesting he could improve markedly and, though we haven’t seen him since, he does have a Group 1 entry in the National Stakes, while he could hardly be in better hands. He’s a very exciting prospect.

Skimmer - 92P (Harry Charlton) Skimmer is from the family of St Leger winner Logician and he looked a really good prospect when making a winning debut over a mile and a quarter at Leicester in April. He started favourite on that occasion, and he won an above-average maiden in some style, making smooth headway from three furlongs out, and just kept up to his work once entering the lead over a furlong out. Skimmer has a late-maturing pedigree, so the fact he put up such a performance on his debut suggests he should have much more to offer, and he’s definitely one to follow – he has an entry at Kempton on Wednesday, while he’s also in the Great Voltigeur at York next month.

Nagoya - 66P (Paul & Oliver Cole) Nagoya is out of a useful mare who is a sister to smart middle-distance performer Madame Chiang, so the fact she was well supported on her debut over six furlongs at Goodwood last month suggests she’s been showing plenty of speed at home. She could only finish fifth, but she very much caught the eye, outpaced from halfway and keeping on well in the closing stages under a sympathetic ride. Nagoya finished with running left at the line, suggesting she could improve markedly next time, and is definitely one to keep an eye on for a similar event, especially if moved up in trip.