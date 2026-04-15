Three horses with the Timeform 'Large P' open to major improvement

Timeform highlight three horses from Ballydoyle who were beaten on debut but were awarded the Timeform Large P to show they are expected to make significant improvement.

George Stubbs (76P) Fourth, 1¼m maiden, Curragh, Saturday 28 March

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Inca Princess won only once during a light career but she has enjoyed notable success as a broodmare, with all bar one of her seven foals by Galileo achieving a Timeform rating of at least 100, headed by the Group 1 winner Johannes Vermeer. Her first foal by Camelot, George Stubbs, was only fourth despite being sent off favourite on his debut at the Curragh last month, but he is likely to leave that form behind in time and can still uphold the family honour. George Stubbs was well positioned but was pushed along entering the straight and proved one-paced, shaping as if he'd be better with the run under his belt.

Canary Island (78P) Fourth, 1m1f maiden, Curragh, Friday 3 April

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Canary Island catches the eye on pedigree as he's by leading sire Dubawi out of the multiple Group 1 winner Rhododendron, which makes him a half-brother to Derby winner Auguste Rodin. Unlike Auguste Rodin, who won the Group 1 Futurity Trophy on his final start at two, Canary Island failed to make it to the track as a juvenile, but he made a promising start to his career when fourth on debut at the Curragh this month. Things didn't pan out ideally for Canary Island, who found himself short of room two furlongs out when trying to make headway, but he probably needed the run in any case, based on how others were stronger inside the closing stages, so he should take a big step forward next time.

Read; Timeform's Grand National reaction

Nevermindtherain (68P) Fifth, 5f fillies' maiden, Cork, Saturday 4 April

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Nevermindtherain beat only one of her five rivals on debut at Cork this month but is likely to do much better in time, mindful that her half-brother Puerto Rico needed six starts to get off the mark but ended last season as one of the leading juveniles. Nevermindtherain is by No Nay Never, more of a speed influence than Puerto Rico's sire Wootton Bassett, but she still shaped as if she would benefit from stepping up in trip to at least six furlongs. Her dam, April Showers, was placed at listed level over a mile and a quarter and is sister to Misty For Me, who also stayed that far and won four times at the highest level.