Three horses with the Timeform 'Large P' open to major improvement

Timeform highlight three horses who have been awarded the Large P in recent weeks to show they are open to significant improvement.

Respond (70P) Fourth, 1¼m novice, Chelmsford, Thursday 1 May

Respond was very green on debut at Chelmsford but shaped with plenty of promise in fourth and is entitled to do much better with the experience to call on. Respond was slowly into stride and consequently held up in a race run at a steady gallop. He never looked like getting on terms with the first two home but stayed on strongly in the straight to miss out on third by only a neck. He impressed with the way he finished off his race, faring best of those held up, and this is a platform on which he can build. As a son of Ghaiyyath out of a useful mare who won three times at trips around a mile and a half, he's entitled to be suited by much sterner tests of stamina. Spy Chief (65P) Sixth, 6f maiden, Kempton, Monday 5 May

Spy Chief, a 750,000 guineas purchase as a yearling, never figured on debut at Kempton but he was very green from the outset and could prove a different proposition next time. Spy Chief was soon on the backfoot after missing the break and he also pulled hard in last place. Despite failing to settle, Spy Chief made good headway in the straight, without ever threatening to make a serious impact, and passed six rivals to finish a head behind the horse in fifth. As a son of Kingman out of Oaks and Irish Oaks runner-up Shirocco Star, Spy Chief is a half-brother to several winners including very smart pair Telecaster and Al Suhail. City of Memphis (89P) Won, 6f maiden, Cork, Tuesday 6 May

City of Memphis, a €370,000 purchase at the breeze-ups, looked an exciting prospect when making a belated winning debut at Cork. She was slowly away but soon recovered to race in mid-division and caught the eye with how strongly she travelled. She was still on the bridle when produced to lead inside the final couple of furlongs and then impressed with how comfortably she quickened clear to score by two and three-quarter lengths without being asked for maximum effort. She won in the style of a filly destined for better things and is in excellent hands with Paddy Twomey whose team have been in outstanding form this season. Five of Twomey's ten previous Flat runners aged three or older had won while the other five were runner-up. He's had two winners and a second from his four subsequent runners.