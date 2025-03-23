Three horses with the Timeform 'Large P' open to major improvement

Timeform highlight three jumps horses that have been awarded the 'Large P' in recent weeks to show they're open to significant improvement.

Antrim Coast (c110P) Antrim Coast has failed to make a telling impact in three starts over fences, the last of which was when he finished fifth at Leopardstown three weeks ago, but he's expected to prove a different proposition when stepping up in trip in handicap company. Antrim Coast has been handed an official chase mark of 123. That is high based on what he's actually achieved over fences, but still potentially lenient when you consider the useful form he showed over hurdles which earned him a Timeform rating of 132 in that sphere. He wasn't fluent late on at Leopardstown, but his jumping hasn't been a major concern on the whole and shouldn't hold him back. He's been kept to trips around 17 furlongs over fences but won over three miles over hurdles, so a stiffer test of stamina presents an obvious opportunity for improvement.

Filibustering (117P) Filibustering was a fairly useful handicapper for Tim Easterby on the Flat but looks likely to achieve a higher level of form over hurdles for Harry Derham based on the style of his 11-length success on his jumping debut at Kelso earlier in the month. Timeform's reporter noted that Filibustering looked "one of the most natural juvenile hurdlers seen in Britain all season" and that he "jumped remarkably quickly for a first-timer in the main". Unsurprisingly, given that glowing praise, Filibustering is considered capable of showing much better form when required and is likely to hold his own in better company.

Click here to buy your copy of Timeform's Horses To Follow

Jackpot Cash (c91P) Jackpot Cash improved on his previous efforts to make a successful start for James Owen in a handicap hurdle at Southwell last month, doing well to come from last in a race run at a steady gallop. He was then unsurprisingly sent off an odds-on favourite for a handicap chase at Bangor given he was able to race off a 5 lb lower mark. However, while he stepped up on his previous performances over fences, he had to settle for second. It might have been a different story, though, had he not been badly hampered at the fourth last and nearly unseated his rider, while a blunder at the final fence when rallying also counted against him. Jackpot Cash has since been a beaten favourite over hurdles at Fakenham, but he'll be of interest off his lower mark over fences and is capable of better form in that sphere if avoiding the mishaps that hampered him at Bangor.