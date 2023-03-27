Meydan form doesn't always work out well elsewhere, but Tony McFadden highlights three horses who showed improved form in Dubai that might be able to replicate it in Britain.

Al Dasim Al Dasim showed improved form in Meydan during the winter but it's worth noting that he was already on a sharp upward curve before heading over to Dubai. He has thrived since joining George Boughey (previously with Kevin Philippart de Foy and Clive Cox before that) and has gone from being beaten off a BHA mark of 90 on his first start for the yard at Haydock to winning the Group 3 Nad Al Sheba Turf Spring at Meydan and earning a smart Timeform rating of 116. That Group 3 success was his fifth in a row, and third since heading out to Meydan as he had previously landed a pair of novices at Wolverhampton. He wasn't quite at the top of his game when a respectable seventh, beaten around two and a half lengths, in the Al Quoz Sprint on Saturday, but perhaps that Group 1 against elders came a bit too soon in his development, while it's also possible he may not have been on the best part of the track (the first three raced towards the far flank). There didn't look to be any fluke about Al Dasim's performance in the Nad Al Sheba Trophy, where he hit the line full of running after putting daylight between himself and his older rivals, and he remains one to be positive about back in Britain. Indeed, his Timeform rating of 116 doesn't put him far below the level typically required to be competitive in the Commonwealth Cup, with the last three winners running to a rating around the 120 mark.

Dream of Love Dream of Love threw down an early marker for biggest eyecatcher of the year when runner-up to Mawj in the Jumeirah Fillies Classic Stakes over seven furlongs at Meydan in January. Dream of Love, a filly by Shamardal out of Oaks runner-up Secret Gesture, had looked a good prospect in Britain last season, winning a seven-furlong maiden on debut at Newmarket before finishing a creditable third in a mile listed race back on the Rowley Mile a few weeks later. Expectations have surely been upgraded, however, following her eye-catching effort in Dubai, where she may have been beaten at odds-on but emerged with her reputation significantly enhanced. In a race that saw a trio get away from the pack at around halfway and finish first, third and fourth, Dream of Love did remarkably well to get as close to the winner as she did, only failing by a short-head despite having around 10 to 12 lengths to make up inside the final couple of furlongs. Mawj, who was placed in the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes last season, followed up in impressive style in the Jumeirah Fillies Guineas last month, paying a handsome compliment to Dream of Love who looked the better filly when they met and will relish stepping back up in trip.

Valiant Prince Valiant Price showed smart form during a productive winter in Dubai last year and he ran to a similar level when winning the listed Ganton Stakes at York in June on what proved to be his second and final start in Britain in 2022. Hopes are high, therefore, that Valiant Prince will be able to confirm the latest chunk of improvement he has shown in Dubai when he returns to Britain. He saw his race out very well on his first start beyond a mile to land the Group 2 Al Rashidiya Stakes over nine furlongs in January and confirmed that improvement by defying a penalty in the Singspiel Stakes over the same course and distance three weeks later, again responding well inside the final furlong. Valiant Prince wasn't so good when finishing only sixth in the Group 1 Jebel Hatta, but he is best not judged on that effort as he was caught wide and refused to settle, which resulted in his effort flattening out. It's worth noting, though, that the Jebel Hatta was won by the runner-up from the Singspiel Stakes, Alfareeq. There should be pattern races to be won with Valiant Prince who is now a five-year-old at the peak of his powers.