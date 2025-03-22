Three for the finals at Carlisle on Sunday as Go North weekend comes to an end

We take a look at the three series finals at Carlisle on Sunday as the Go North weekend concludes in Cumbria.

The Go North weekend, which has seen good action at Musselburgh and Kelso on Friday and Saturday, concludes at Carlisle on Sunday where £134,000 in prizemoney is up for grabs on an excellent six-race card. Our Ben Linfoot takes a look at the three series finals in the heart of the meeting, nominating a horse to consider for each of those races below…

This is wide open and while 11 line up there doesn’t look to be bags of obvious pace. With that in mind Tommy Combats could be the one to benefit if he races prominently over a trip he stays well, but he’s quite a hard horse to predict tactically as he seems quite versatile on that score. Either way, he looks to have been well found in the market and it could be worth taking a chance on FIVE DOLLAR FINE off a four-month break for Ann Hamilton at double-figure prices. He goes well fresh, finishing second and first at this track on his last two runs off breaks of 50 days or more and he’s won his last three races over two miles. Any overnight rain is in his favour and he was very impressive in the qualifier at this track over the course and distance in October. 3.20 Carlisle – Ladbrokes Go North Red Rum Series Final |Handicap Chase

It could be worth chancing Carlisle regular UPTOWN HARRY in this. He won the Monet’s Garden Series Final here two years ago and his last win came in the Red Rum qualifier here a year ago. He’s very well handicapped on those runs and while he might not be able to operate at the same level now he’s 11 there was more than a glimmer of hope here last time when he was fourth in first-time blinkers. He’s a few pounds out of the weights here, but he could come on fitness-wise third run back off a break, as well, and he’s one of the few pace angles who could be interesting if he gets in a rhythm up front. 3.55 Racing Post North Monet’s Garden Series Final Handicap Chase