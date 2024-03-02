Three for Cheltenham: Willy Twiston-Davies on Broadway Boy and more

Best chance of the week?

I’m massively looking forward to BROADWAY BOY. Obviously, Warwick was an off day. He scoped dirty after and we also found him to have some ulcers. I thought it was a very good run, considering all the things were against him. As you can see what happened to Constitution Hill, a dirty scope can make a massive difference to performance. So I thought for him to run such a good race like that, for one who was wrong, was great. He seems in really, really good form.

Now we have just got to decide which way we're going to run in, which is sort of 50-50 at the minute. He’s won over 3m2f there, beating Threeunderthrufive. He’s run to a mark in the 150s, which should be good enough for the National Hunt Chase. He’s the highest-rated horse in that race. They've got to improve to get past him, and I think we can get him better again.

But at the same time, the Brown Advisory is a Grade One, Fact To File’s won well twice, but, you know, could he pull too hard? I don’t know. We’ve got to think about it during the week and we'll talk to Mr Proos and decide. Wherever he goes, he's going to have a very good chance.

It'd be nice to run in the Brown Advisory to make it a family affair with Sam riding him, but at the same time, if you're going to be a 4/1 or 5/1 shot for the National Hunt chase and you're going to be a 10/1 or 12/1 shot for the Brown Advisory it probably pushes it that way. But that's something we'll talk about and after his last bit of work, we'll decide. But he couldn’t be in better form.