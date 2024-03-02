Three for Cheltenham: Willy Twiston-Davies on Broadway Boy and more

We spoke to Willy Twiston-Davies about three horses he’s looking forward to running at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.
I’m massively looking forward to BROADWAY BOY. Obviously, Warwick was an off day. He scoped dirty after and we also found him to have some ulcers. I thought it was a very good run, considering all the things were against him. As you can see what happened to Constitution Hill, a dirty scope can make a massive difference to performance. So I thought for him to run such a good race like that, for one who was wrong, was great. He seems in really, really good form.
Now we have just got to decide which way we're going to run in, which is sort of 50-50 at the minute. He’s won over 3m2f there, beating Threeunderthrufive. He’s run to a mark in the 150s, which should be good enough for the National Hunt Chase. He’s the highest-rated horse in that race. They've got to improve to get past him, and I think we can get him better again.
But at the same time, the Brown Advisory is a Grade One, Fact To File’s won well twice, but, you know, could he pull too hard? I don’t know. We’ve got to think about it during the week and we'll talk to Mr Proos and decide. Wherever he goes, he's going to have a very good chance.
It'd be nice to run in the Brown Advisory to make it a family affair with Sam riding him, but at the same time, if you're going to be a 4/1 or 5/1 shot for the National Hunt chase and you're going to be a 10/1 or 12/1 shot for the Brown Advisory it probably pushes it that way. But that's something we'll talk about and after his last bit of work, we'll decide. But he couldn’t be in better form.
If you just look at WE’VEALLBEENCAUGHT’s form lines of his first run and second run at Cheltenham before he had his fibrillating heart in the third, the first run he was only a couple of lengths behind Broadway Boy.
We always thought he would be an 140-odd rated horse really. So if everything clicked for him he could be very well handicapped (off 134). Obviously he's got to go and get it right on the day, but I think he he's a lovely horse for the future, no matter what.
He’s in the Ultima and the Kim Muir so we’ll see what he gets in.
I think MASTER CHEWY and MATATA will both go for the Arkle. You wouldn't be able to split them at home. They are two very different types of horses.
Master Chewy has done nothing but improve. I thought he was very impressive at Kempton beating Nickel Back, and then through no fault of his own last time at Lingfield he was nearly brought down and still ran a massive race.
You'd like to think they both go there with lively each-way chances.
