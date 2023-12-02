Three big improvers with the Timeform Large P

The Timeform Large P is used to identify horses who are capable of much better form. Here are three hurdlers open to significant improvement.

Indeevar Bleu (Timeform rating 111P) Indeevar Bleu had created an excellent impression when making a winning debut in a Wetherby bumper last season, quickening 12 lengths clear after tanking along and hitting the front still hard on the bridle. So impressive was Indeevar Bleu at Wetherby he was sent off joint-favourite on his hurdling debut at Ayr last month along with Florida Dreams, the winner of the Grade 2 bumper at Aintree last season. However, in a race run at a steady gallop, both had to settle for minor honours with Florida Dreams only third and Indeevar Bleu half a length further back in fourth. Indeevar Bleu wasn't seen to anything like best effect, though, having been held up in a race that developed into a sprint, while his jumping was also a bit sketchy. He's likely to be much sharper with the experience under his belt and, given the talent he showed on his debut at Wetherby, he's likely to make significant improvement.

My Trump Card (113P) My Trump Card, a brother to Grade 1 winner Airlie Beach, shaped with considerable promise when fourth on his hurdling debut at Navan last season in a race won by Grangeclare West from Firm Footings (both have shown useful form). My Trump Card wasn't seen again last season but he confirmed the promise of his hurdling debut when only narrowly denied on his return in a Navan bumper a couple of weeks ago, finishing strongly and only missing out by a head in a good-quality affair. He earned the Timeform Large P when keeping on nicely on his hurdling debut and is one to look out for when back over jumps.

Montregard (111P) Montregard is a half-brother to top-class chaser Protektorat and it would be surprising were he not to prove better than the opening BHA mark of 105 he's been allotted. Montregard was badly in need of the experience when third in a two-mile juvenile hurdle at Doncaster on his debut in February, but he caught the eye with his strong finishing effort, leaving the impression that he would relish a stiffer test of stamina. He still looked very green on his next outing in a 19-furlong maiden at Warwick, but he was good enough to prevail, despite a steady pace making for a sharper test than ideal. He retains the potential to do much better granted a proper test.