Thoughts from the 2024 Cheltenham Festival paddock including horses to follow

These pieces don't write themselves, you know. It may not read like it, but thought and preparation goes into the final version.

For this one, on the hurdle races (and bumper) at the Cheltenham Festival, I have notes on 25 horses that I might mention, all of them with something positive to be said about their physique and potential. Not all of them ran well and not all of them will have made the cut by the time I reach the end. However, it's perhaps a reflection of the state of jumping that 12 of the 25 are trained by Willie Mullins.

In the four championship novice hurdles and the Champion Bumper, my view of the best type in the race was sent out by Mullins in four of the five cases. Given the stable's weight of numbers in those events – there were a minimum of five and as many as eight from the yard in each of those – that perhaps isn't surprising.

Success for British stables in some of these races is becoming a distant memory. The home team is without a win in the Baring Bingham (run this year as the Gallagher) since 2017; the most recent GB victory in the Champion Bumper came the year before.

Predictability is the death knell for any sport, save Formula 1, the popularity of which has eluded me for a lifetime. How racing tackles the situation, the overwhelming dominance of one trainer (which is not Mullins' problem), is crucial to the future well-being of jump racing in both Britain and Ireland.

The Gallagher was the nadir, so far as this dominance went. Just seven went to post, five of them trained by Mullins, the other pair 20/1 shots from British yards that had won a handicap and a listed novice respectively on their most recent start. Mullins' quintet took the first five places.

Ballyburn , who had beaten the previous day's Supreme winner Slade Steel impressively in the Brave Inca on his latest start, had little difficulty following up in similar fashion. In terms of making the grade at the very highest level, there's no doubt Ballyburn was the number one prospect over the week.

Ballyburn took a strong hold, carrying his head alarmingly low, which along with his physique suggest a horse that will be even better over fences. His pedigree offers encouragement in that regard too. He's bred to stay three miles, but he has the speed to be effective at two, as he showed in the Brave Inca. Little wonder that the Champion Hurdle and the Cheltenham Gold Cup have been mentioned as long-term goals. Fences next season would be my hope.

Mullins' Gallagher team included two runners-up at Grade 1 level, but the second spot was filled by the Clonmel maiden winner Jimmy du Seuil . He had no chance with Ballyburn, but this athletic sort found plenty of improvement for the step up in trip, despite having been sweating and on his toes beforehand.

About the pick of the field on looks was the eventual third Ile Atlantique . He's a well-made sort, very much a chaser on looks – it would be no surprise to see him back next March as a leading contender for the Brown Advisory. Mullins also ran another well-made type in Predators Gold . He was let down by his jumping, making at least four mistakes of note. He's best judged on previous efforts, which point towards his making a useful novice chaser next winter.

Slade Steel 's success in the Sky Bet Supreme denied Mullins the perfect start to the meeting. His Mystical Power had jumped to the front at the last but was run out of it by the rallying winner in the last 100 yards. Slade Steel, who sweated up at the start, still needs to fill out, while Mystical Power is an athletic sort, though both may be more hurdlers than chasers in the longer term.

The Supreme was a messy race and it may be that the best prospect in the field finished third. Firefox , yet another taking son of Walk In The Park, was better than the result, short of room early in the straight and not ideally served by the way things unfolded. Firefox has chaser written all over him.