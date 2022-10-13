Sir Mark Prescott has admitted that while his cut of the huge prize-money on offer should Alpinista win the Japan Cup is a nice thought, he would hate to see his brilliant mare beaten in the Far East.

The five-year-old stormed through the gruelling conditions in Paris to give the hugely-popular trainer the proudest moment of his career in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. With a second career as a broodmare awaiting next year at her owner Kirsten Rausing’s Lanwades Stud, a trip to Japan has emerged as the only real possible swansong for Alpinista. On top of the £2.6million for winning in Japan, there is also a £2.7million bonus on offer for winning the Arc and Japan Cup.