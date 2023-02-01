Olly Murphy was “over the moon” to see his high-class hurdler and stable stalwart Thomas Darby open his account over fences after a thrilling battle with Gold Cup Bailly in the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase at Ayr.

It will be four years next month since Thomas Darby finished best of the rest behind Klassical Dream in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, after which an intended novice chasing campaign the following season was aborted after just two starts. Now aged 10, the son of Beneficial has since plied his trade over the smaller obstacles – enjoying big-race success in the Holloway’s Handicap Hurdle at Ascot in 2020 and in last season’s Grade Two Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury. Going back over fences for the first time since finishing a distant third at Kempton in November 2019, Thomas Darby was the outsider of four in Scotland, but proved he is no back number with a determined display under top-weight.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!