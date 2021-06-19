Diamond Jubilee Stakes report: Third time lucky for Dream Of Dreams

Dream Of Dreams made it a case of third time lucky in the Group One Diamond Jubilee Stakes for Sir Michael Stoute and Ryan Moore.

Runner-up in the last two renewals, he gave his trainer a remarkable 82nd winner at the great meeting, producing a late charge to hit the front inside the final furlong and score by a length. It was the group down the centre of the track who held sway here with Glen Shiel running a fine race in second. First home stands' side was Art Power who showed tremendous speed as he looked to lead his rivals a merry dance.

Reaction from Dream Of Dreams team Moore said: “Any winner here is important, but especially a prestigious race like this. “(Sir) Michael has been great to me my whole career, but he’s got this horse to perform in this race three times in a row so fair play to him. “He’s been a great horse, he’s got better every year but a stiff six furlongs with cut in the ground is perfect.” Stoute said: “The horse really deserved it. He’s a top-class sprinter and the previous two years one more stride and he wins, but that is not what it’s about. You’ve got to get there first. "I’m really happy for him today. I was pretty hopeful from two out. He finishes well and he’s very effective at seven furlongs as well.

“He won a Group One last year at Haydock and he’s won Group races, but it has been frustrating because he has been beaten so narrowly in the past. He’s such a good racehorse and as he’s got older and mature, he’s relaxed more and got better. “The team have done a great job, as have the two that ride him out, and he’s not run many below-par races but he is probably a little bit better now. That is because he is more relaxed. He was my last chance of the meeting. Group Ones have never been easy and it’s probably a little harder now and experience often gets beaten by these young pups. “I don’t know where he’ll go next. He’s in the July Cup, but he didn’t go there last year as the ground was too quick. I don’t like running him on fast ground.” Placed horses reaction Hollie Doyle said of Glen Shiel: “It was an unreal run. It's a bit disappointing not to win, but we know that Glen Shiel is back to his best so early on in the year whereas he didn't hit top form till the end of last year. We have plenty to look forward to."

Glen Shiel and Art Power chase home the winner