Here at Sporting Life, we are looking for the next generation of horse racing content creators.

If you're passionate about racing, love creating content and think you can tell the story of this wacky and wonderful sport better than anyone else, we want to hear from you.

We're giving one aspiring creator the opportunity to work with Sporting Life, gain access to some of the biggest events in British and Irish racing, and learn from industry professionals.

What can you win?

The winner will receive: