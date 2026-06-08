Prove you've got what it takes. Show us how you tell the story.
Here at Sporting Life, we are looking for the next generation of horse racing content creators.
If you're passionate about racing, love creating content and think you can tell the story of this wacky and wonderful sport better than anyone else, we want to hear from you.
We're giving one aspiring creator the opportunity to work with Sporting Life, gain access to some of the biggest events in British and Irish racing, and learn from industry professionals.
What can you win?
The winner will receive:
- The opportunity to work with Sporting Life at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York
- A behind-the-scenes stable visit to Willie Mullins' yard
- A behind-the-scenes visit to Sporting Life HQ in Leeds
- A one-year Timeform Race Pass subscription
- Broadcast training with ITV Racing presenter Ed Chamberlin
Show us how you tell the story
We're not just looking for race results. We want to see the full raceday experience through your eyes. Show us what makes your content different.
Your content could include things like, but not limited to:
- Travelling to the racecourse
- Arriving at the track
- Food and drink on offer
- The atmosphere around the course
- Betting and race analysis
- Interviews and reactions
- Behind-the-scenes moments
- Your own storytelling style and personality
Your submission should primarily be video-based.
How to enter
- Attend a raceday at a UK racecourse of your choice.
- Create your 'raceday package'.
- Upload your content to WeTransfer via THIS LINK
- Complete the entry form below.
- Submit your WeTransfer link before the closing date of 04/07/2026
What happens next?
Our internal judging panel will review all eligible entries, and five finalists will be selected.
The finalists will then be invited to attend a behind-the-scenes visit at Richard Fahey's yard and create a content package from the experience, showing what goes on behind the scenes at a major racing yard.
Our judging panel will then select one overall winner.
How will entries be judged?
Entries will be scored across the following areas:
- On-camera presence and communication
- Racing knowledge and credibility
- Storytelling and content ideas
- Production quality and technical execution
- Brand fit and professionalism
- Existing audience and growth potential
Important Information
- Entrants must be aged 18 or over.
- Proof of age may be required.
- Full Terms & Conditions apply.
- The winner's freelance opportunity will be subject to a separate agreement with Sporting Life.
Ready to show us what you've got? Submit your entry below.