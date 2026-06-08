Content creator competition: Full terms and conditions

Full terms and conditions for the Sporting Life horse racing content creator competition are below

Significant Conditions · Attend a raceday of your choosing · Create vlog-style content capturing your experience · Content requirements apply · Entries submitted by 04/07/2026 · One entry per person · Additional tasks for finalists · Eligibility restrictions & further T&Cs apply

1. ELIGIBILITY 1.1 This competition is open to UK residents aged 18 years or over at the time of entry, except: (a) employees of Hestview Limited, Flutter Entertainment plc, Sky Betting & Gaming, and any of their subsidiary or affiliated companies;

(b) employees of agencies, contractors, or third parties directly connected with the administration of this competition;

(c) members of the immediate families or households of those listed in (a) and (b) above. 1.2 "Immediate family" means parents, siblings, children, spouses, civil partners, and any persons living in the same household. 1.3 By entering the competition, entrants confirm that they are eligible to do so in accordance with these terms and conditions and eligible to claim any prize they may win. The Promoter may require proof of eligibility at any stage, and failure to provide evidence to the Promotor’s satisfaction within 7 days of request will result in disqualification. 1.4 Entrants must enter this competition (in accordance with term 2) between the 8th of June at 17:00] and 23:59 on the 4th of July (the “Competition Period”). 1.5 Entrants who have self-excluded or requested to self-exclude from any gambling operator are excluded from this competition

2. HOW TO ENTER Step 1 – Initial Entry 2.1 To enter, entrants must during the Competition Period: (a) attend a raceday at a racecourse of their choosing within the United Kingdom; and

(b) produce a "raceday package" comprising a vlog-style video capturing their experience at the raceday, together with any additional supporting social content they choose to create (e.g., short-form video, interviews, written posts).

“Raceday package” should capture content including but not limited to:

travelling to the racecourse

arrival at the venue

food and drink offerings and pricing

atmosphere and crowd experience - interviews with other racegoers encouraged

race analysis and reactions throughout the day

any other behind-the-scenes or lifestyle-style content that helps tell the story of a day at the races 2.2 Entries must be submitted via WeTransfer by no later than 23:59 on 4th July 2025. Entrants must accept WeTransfer’s terms and conditions in order to use the platform, which can be found here https://wetransfer.com/explore/legal/terms. Entrants must provide their Full name, Email address, Mobile number and Social media handles alongside their submissions. It is the entrants responsibility to ensure that these details are correct and the Promotor will not accept any liability if they are not reasonably able to contract an entrant. 2.3 All costs associated with attending a raceday and producing content for the initial entry (including but not limited to travel, accommodation, racecourse admission, equipment, and any other expenses) are the sole responsibility of the entrant. 2.4 There is no entry fee for this competition. 2.5 Only one entry per person is permitted. Multiple entries from the same person will result in disqualification.

3. ENTRY REQUIREMENTS AND CONTENT STANDARDS 3.1 All submitted content must: (a) be the original work of the entrant;

(b) not infringe the intellectual property rights, privacy rights, or any other rights of any third party;

(c) not contain any material that is defamatory, obscene, offensive, hateful, inflammatory, or otherwise objectionable;

(d) not promote violence, discrimination, illegal activity, or any activity that could bring the Promoter or its brands into disrepute;

(e) comply with all applicable laws and regulations, including the CAP Code where relevant;

(f) not contain any third-party branding, logos, or copyrighted material without appropriate permissions;

(g) not feature any person under the age of 18. 3.2 Where any third parties appear in submitted content, entrants warrant that they have obtained all necessary consents, permissions, and releases from such individuals to: (a) include them in the content;

(b) grant the rights to the Promoter as set out in these terms. 3.3 The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any entry that, in its sole discretion, does not comply with these requirements or is otherwise inappropriate.

4. SHORTLISTING AND FINALIST STAGES Step 2 – Shortlisting 4.1 Following the close of the Competition Period, an internal Sporting Life panel will review all eligible entries and select five (5) finalists based on the selection criteria set out in clause 6. 4.2 Finalists will be notified by 10/07/26 via the contact details provided at entry. Step 3 – Finalist Tasks 4.3 The five shortlisted finalists will be required to one further task: (a) attend a behind-the-scenes yard visit at Richard Fahey's training yard (date to be confirmed by the Promoter) and produce a content package from that experience. 4.4 The Promoter will provide reasonable travel and accommodation (up to the value of £200 per person only ) for finalists to attend the yard visit. Details and arrangements will be communicated directly to finalists. 4.5 Finalists must submit their content packages within two weeks of each task. Failure to complete either task or submit content by the required deadline may result in disqualification. 4.6 Finalists are responsible for providing their own equipment for content creation unless otherwise agreed with the Promoter.

5. WINNER SELECTION Step 4 – Winner Selection 5.1 Following submission of the finalist task, the same internal panel will review all finalist content and select one (1) overall winner. 5.2 The winner will be notified via the contact details provided. 5.3 If the winner cannot be contacted or does not respond to claim their prize within 14 days of notification, the Promoter reserves the right to select an alternative winner from the remaining finalists.

6. SELECTION CRITERIA 6.1 All entries will be judged by an internal panel using a scoring system based on the following criteria: (a) on-camera presence and communication skills;

(b) horse racing knowledge and credibility;

(c) storytelling ability and originality of content ideas;

(d) production quality and technical execution;

(e) brand fit and professionalism;

(f) existing audience and growth potential. 6.2 The panel's decision is final, and no correspondence will be entered into regarding the selection process.

7. PRIZE 7.1 The winner will receive: (a) the opportunity to represent and work with Sporting Life as a social media content creator at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York Racecourse (dates to be confirmed);

(b) a behind-the-scenes stable visit to Willie Mullins' yard with Sporting Life (date to be confirmed);

(c) a behind-the-scenes visit to the Sporting Life HQ in Leeds (date to be confirmed);

(d) a one-year subscription to Timeform Race Passes (approximate retail value £360);

(e) a broadcast training course with ITV Racing presenter Ed Chamberlin (approximate value £500). 7.3 The prize is non-transferable and non-exchangeable. No cash alternative is available. 7.4 The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize (or any element of it) with a prize of equal or greater value if circumstances beyond the Promoter's control make this necessary. 7.5 Travel and accommodation for prize elements (a), (b), and (c) will be provided by the Promoter up to the value of £200 per person only. Details will be agreed directly with the winner. 7.6 The winner is responsible for ensuring they are available on the dates specified by the Promoter for each prize element. If the winner is unable to attend any prize element, no alternative dates or compensation will be provided unless otherwise agreed at the Promoter's sole discretion. 7.7 The winner acknowledges that the opportunity to work with Sporting Life at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival is an unpaid opportunity forming part of the prize, and no employment relationship, contract for services, or payment obligation arises from this arrangement.

8. INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS Initial Entries 8.1 By submitting an initial entry, entrants grant the Promoter a non-exclusive, royalty-free, worldwide, perpetual licence to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, display, distribute, and create derivative works from the submitted content across all media (including but not limited to websites, social media platforms, broadcast, print, and advertising) for promotional, marketing, and editorial purposes. 8.2 Entrants retain ownership of their initial entry content, subject to the licence granted above.

Finalist and Winner Content 8.3 By progressing to the finalist stage and submitting content pursuant to clauses 4.3 to 4.5, finalists agree to assign to the Promoter, with full title guarantee, all intellectual property rights (including copyright, moral rights to the extent permitted by law, and all other rights) in and to all content created as part of the finalist tasks, including the raceday package and yard visit content. 8.4 Finalists agree to: (a) waive any moral rights in such content to the fullest extent permitted by law;

(b) execute any documents and do all things reasonably required by the Promoter to perfect the assignment of rights;

(c) not assert any rights or make any claims in relation to such content. 8.5 For the avoidance of doubt, all content created by the winner in connection with the prize (including at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival, Willie Mullins' yard, and Sporting Life HQ) shall be owned exclusively by the Promoter, and the winner agrees to assign all intellectual property rights in such content to the Promoter on the same terms as set out in clauses 8.3 and 8.4.

9. PUBLICITY 9.1 The winner agrees to participate in reasonable publicity in connection with this competition, including but not limited to the use of their name, likeness, image, and competition entry in any promotional material by the Promoter. 10. DATA PROTECTION 10.1 The Promoter will process personal data submitted by entrants in accordance with its privacy policy, available at https://www.sportinglife.com/privacy 10.2 Personal data will be used for the purposes of administering this competition, including contacting entrants, assessing entries, awarding the prize, and conducting post-competition publicity. 10.3 Entrants' personal data will not be shared with third parties except where necessary for the administration of the competition and prize fulfilment, or where required by law.

11. LIMITATION OF LIABILITY 11.1 To the fullest extent permitted by law, the Promoter, its agents, and associated companies shall not be liable for: (a) any loss, damage, or injury suffered by any entrant arising from their participation in the competition or acceptance of the prize;

(b) any technical failures, malfunctions, or difficulties affecting entry submission;

(c) any lost, delayed, misdirected, or incomplete entries;

(d) the cancellation, postponement, or alteration of any prize element due to circumstances beyond the Promoter's reasonable control. 11.2 Nothing in these terms excludes or limits liability for death or personal injury caused by negligence, fraud, or any other liability that cannot be excluded by law.