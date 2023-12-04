Things you may have missed this weekend including Three Card Brag

Thinking outside of the box

Danny Mullins possesses no shortage of the family brainpower and he’s just great to watch in the saddle, if only for the occasionally unpredictable nature of his jockeyship.

Earlier this year Mullins, now 31, spoke on Racing TV about some of the key things he's picked up from uncle Willie over the years, underlining the boss’s desire to constantly change things up and not simply stand still and hope to remain the best in the business – the old Sir Alex mantra at Man United.

And you can see it shining through in the way Mullins rides too, never one to follow the crowd for the sake of it and always seemingly on the lookout for an alternative path which may lead to the fabled marginal gains.

He’d obviously done his homework prior to Saturday’s Coral Gold Cup and I absolutely loved his initial plan to go forward down on the inside rail on the lightly-weighted Stumptown – the vast majority of recent Newbury winners having been in front rank from the outset – but Ahoy Senor was two strides quicker to the first fence, where he inevitably jumped out right, nudging Stolen Silver, who stumbled slightly before himself nudging Stumptown. From that point it was an uphill battle for Mullins, whose mount looked to lose all confidence.

The jockey clearly hadn’t as less than 24 hours later he gave the 22/1 chance Street Value a pearler to win the Porterstown Handicap Chase at Fairyhouse, plotting a clever outside route and jumping the fence before the turn in as wide as he dared before nipping inside a wayward rival and keeping his tired partner up to its work.

Not many would have won on that horse. And it won’t be the last time we say that about Danny Mullins this season.