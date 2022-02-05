The Stratford handler is sending The Wolf on the long journey north for Saturday’s bet365 Edinburgh National, while Restandbethankful is primed for the bet365 Scottish Supreme Novices’ Hurdle on Sunday.

The Wolf, who was runner-up to Full Back at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day, is one of seven runners declared for Saturday’s £50,000 feature, with Welsh Grand National runner-up Highland Hunter and last season’s Scottish Grand National winner Mighty Thunder among his rivals.

Murphy said: “The Wolf is well up to winning a good handicap. He just lets you down the odd time, but he’s got a good engine.

“I think the Edinburgh National will suit him well.”

Murphy has also declared Calipso Collonges for Saturday’s bet365 Auld Yin Conditional Jockeys’ Veterans’ Handicap Chase, while the following afternoon Restandbethankful will step up in grade after winning for the third time over hurdles in a handicap at Huntingdon on his latest appearance.

“The race and track will suit Restandbethankful. I’m looking forward to running him,” Murphy added.

Another potential Sunday runner for the trainer is Swinging London, who could make his British debut in the bet365 Scottish Triumph Hurdle.

Trained on the Flat in France by Jean-Claude Rouget, the Dark Angel gelding was placed in two Irish maiden hurdles for Ellmarie Holden last year before changing hands for £60,000.

