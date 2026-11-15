The Wallpark pictured after winning the Troytown
The Wallpark pictured after winning the Troytown

The Wallpark wins BAR 1 Betting Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan as JP McManus continues fine run

Horse Racing
Sun November 15, 2026 · 13h ago

JP McManus and Gordon Elliott teamed up to great effect as The Wallpark won the BAR 1 Betting Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan.

A day on from McManus's first victory in Cheltenham's Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase at the November meeting, the famous green and gold silks were carried to victory in another valuable handicap prize as Jack Kennedy steered eight-year-old The Wallpark home.

The 6/1 chance was ridden patiently before creeping through the field and picking off his rivals.

He stayed on well after picking it up approaching two from the finish to see off eventual third Kinturk Kalanisi (12/1), with He's Gorgeous (8/1) finishing off well to grab the runner-up spot, although he was beaten a length and three-quarters at the finish.

McManus was also responsible for the fourth in 5/1 chance Win Some Lose Some.

The Wallpark is a 40/1 shot with Paddy Power for the Randox Grand National at Aintree next spring.

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Kennedy, who first won the Troytown 11 years ago on Riverside City when claiming 5lb, said on Racing TV: "There's a lot of water under the bridge since then but it's brilliant. I'm delighted. Thankfully I was on the right one today.

"With claimers and lower weights and things, thankfully I came in for the ride on this lad. He's probably just not the bravest over a fence and you've got to keep the revs up going into the fences, but he got into a lovely rhythm.

"I was happy once I got out over the first line of four fences without losing too much ground, that I would hopefully be there or thereabouts.

"He was going a touch right the whole way round. I was there (in front) way too soon on him but I travelled into it so well and then you're having to keep the revs going down into his fences. I got a good jump at the third last and was then kind of left there (in the lead) after that."

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