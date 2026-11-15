The Wallpark wins BAR 1 Betting Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan as JP McManus continues fine run

A day on from McManus's first victory in Cheltenham's Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase at the November meeting, the famous green and gold silks were carried to victory in another valuable handicap prize as Jack Kennedy steered eight-year-old The Wallpark home.

The 6/1 chance was ridden patiently before creeping through the field and picking off his rivals.

He stayed on well after picking it up approaching two from the finish to see off eventual third Kinturk Kalanisi (12/1), with He's Gorgeous (8/1) finishing off well to grab the runner-up spot, although he was beaten a length and three-quarters at the finish.

McManus was also responsible for the fourth in 5/1 chance Win Some Lose Some.

The Wallpark is a 40/1 shot with Paddy Power for the Randox Grand National at Aintree next spring.