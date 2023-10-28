The top five lots at the Tattersalls Autumn Horses-in-Training Sale

Adam Houghton profiles the five horses who fetched the most money at the Tattersalls Autumn Horses-in-Training Sale.

Balance Play (Timeform rating 108) Sold to McKeever Bloodstock, Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott for 575,000 guineas A three-year-old gelding by Lope de Vega, Balance Play achieved a useful level of form in eight starts for Ralph Beckett and his final run for the stable was a career best as he defied a BHA mark of 95 to win a valuable handicap at Newbury last month. Well on top at the finish, beating another improving three-year-old by a length and three-quarters, Balance Play seemed well suited by the testing conditions at Newbury and that victory was his third from as many starts in handicaps when Timeform described the going as good or softer. A straightforward type with relatively few miles on the clock, Balance Play is set to go into training in Australia with Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott and it will be no surprise if he develops into a smart performer over middle-distances (unproven beyond 11 furlongs).

👑 New top lot at the #TattsAutumn HIT Sale as the @johnnymckeever1, @GaiWaterhouse1 & Adrian Bott team land the 101 rated 3YO Balance Play for 575,000gns, consigned by Imperium Sales. pic.twitter.com/VnqKtIG7Cz — Tattersalls (@Tattersalls1766) October 24, 2023

Dark Trooper (Timeform rating 111+) Sold to Blandford Bloodstock for 500,000 guineas Dark Trooper won no fewer than six handicaps for the Ed Walker team in 2023, including four in a row between July and September. Successful from a BHA mark of 97 when completing the four-timer at Ascot, he won by just half a length but looked value for extra having been the only one to make an impression from off the pace. Though only sixth in the Group 3 Bengough Stakes back at Ascot last time, Dark Trooper did well under the circumstances to be beaten just a length and three-quarters, simply being caught further back than ideal in a race run at just an ordinary gallop. Effective at both six and seven furlongs, the three-year-old Dark Trooper is yet another smart sprinter by Dark Angel and there should be more good races to be won with him when he joins Alban de Mieulle in Qatar having been bought on behalf of Wathnan Racing.

✨ Dark Trooper lights up the sales ring, selling to @BlandfordBldstk's Richard Brown on behalf of Wathnan Racing for 500,000gns at the #TattsAutumn HIT Sale.



The 3YO son of Dark Angel is rated 104, having won six times for @edwalkerracing this year 👏 pic.twitter.com/CSF6h67nzv — Tattersalls (@Tattersalls1766) October 25, 2023

He’s A Monster (Timeform rating 113) Sold to Blandford Bloodstock for 450,000 guineas He’s A Monster is also set to continue his racing career in Qatar for Wathnan Racing having proved himself a progressive sort in nine starts for Archie Watson, notably coming out on top all four times he ran on the all-weather. Raced almost exclusively at seven furlongs, He’s A Monster saved his best performance for last when running out a dominant winner of a good-quality handicap at Chelmsford a few weeks ago, making all to land the spoils by a length and a half. That was a smart effort to defy a BHA mark of 99, though it remains to be seen whether this son of No Nay Never can reproduce that form away from the all-weather. It was reported that he’s likely to have races on both turf and dirt on his agenda in Qatar.

🇶🇦 He's A Monster is off to Qatar as @BlandfordBldstk's Richard Brown lands the winning bid at 450,000gns at the #TattsAutumn HIT Sale.



Consigned by Imperium Sales, the 3YO son of No Nay Never boasts an official rating of 104 having won last time out for @Archie_Watson. pic.twitter.com/MVwoPp9AYM — Tattersalls (@Tattersalls1766) October 24, 2023

Sea The Casper (Timeform rating 112) Sold to Mubarak Al-Ruwis for 425,000 guineas Sea The Casper also saved his very best form for the all-weather in his time with Simon and Ed Crisford, his four starts on that surface yielding two wins and two runner-up finishes, culminating with a narrow defeat in a Listed race at Dundalk when last seen in competitive action. That performance was on a par with the one he produced when gaining the most recent of his four wins in a handicap at Lingfield in June, forging clear in the final furlong to prove himself much better than a BHA mark of 97 with a four-and-three-quarter-length success. A four-year-old gelding by Sea The Stars, Sea The Casper had bits and pieces of useful form to his name on turf, too, and he’s a horse who should give his new Saudi Arabian owner plenty of fun when tackling middle-distance events (stays 11 furlongs) in the Middle East.

🇸🇦 Mubarak Al-Ruwis comes out on top of a protracted bidding war, buying Sea The Casper for 425,000gns from @BartonStud1 at the #TattsAutumn HIT Sale.



The 105 rated 4YO son of Sea The Stars was last seen finishing second in a Listed race for @gainsboroughHQ. pic.twitter.com/mRECUggyuT — Tattersalls (@Tattersalls1766) October 25, 2023

Amleto (Timeform rating 98p) Sold to Ciaron Maher Bloodstock for 360,000 guineas Amleto was limited to just four starts for William Haggas, but he came a long way in a short space of time, notably winning a maiden at Chester’s May Festival which has worked out well with a pair of now-useful performers completing the frame. Runner-up on his only subsequent start in a handicap at Goodwood in August, Amleto went through that race as if ahead of his mark on his first run over a mile and a half, making a smooth move into contention before his effort flattened out in very testing conditions. By Sea The Stars and a full brother to the dual Group 1 winner Sea of Class, Amleto retains plenty of untapped potential and was described as “a perfect fit for Australia” by Will Bourne, who struck the winning bid on behalf of trainer Ciaron Maher.

Strutting around the sales ring 😍



🇦🇺 The @cmaherracing & @WillBournee team strike again at the #TattsAutumn HIT Sale, this time going to 360,000gns for the @WilliamHaggas trained 3YO Amleto who's a winning own brother to star filly Sea Of Class. pic.twitter.com/cJQpaaT4ht — Tattersalls (@Tattersalls1766) October 24, 2023