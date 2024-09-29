The Shunter set to defend Cesarewitch crown

The 11–year-old has been a dual-purpose star for Emmet Mullins throughout his career and was a winner at the Cheltenham Festival in 2021.

His return to the Rowley Mile will be only his second outing – and first on the Flat – since plundering the prestigious staying contest almost a year ago, with fast ground causing him to miss both the Chester Cup and an intended target at Royal Ascot earlier this season.

Despite the lengthy absence, his handler is happy with what he is seeing from his stalwart at home and is confident he will make the trip across the Irish Sea in good order.

“Fingers crossed and all being well, he should be back (at Newmarket) for the Cesarewitch,” said Mullins.

“We had him in the Chester Cup and it came up good to firm and we also had him in training for the Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot and the ground came up firm again, so he’s been in all year, we just didn’t take a chance with him on the ground.

“He had a little bit of time off in June around Ascot time, but he’s back on the go and eager to please I think.

“He’s looked after us over the years, so we have to mind him as well in regards the ground. Fingers crossed he will be able to show himself in a good light again in a few weeks.”