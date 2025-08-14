The rise of the Sky Bet City of York Stakes - New Group 1 at Ebor Festival

Mike Vince charts the rise to Group 1 status of the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes ahead of next week's Sky Bet Ebor Festival.

When the stalls open on Ebor Day for the inaugural running of the Group 1 Sky Bet City of York Stakes it will be the culmination of a plan by the York Racecourse management and British Horseracing Authority that’s been years in the making. But the decision is not just made on these shores, it has to get past the European Pattern Committee and that, as York know, is easier said than done. Two years ago York went all out for promotion of Britain’s premier seven-furlong race from Group 2 to Group 1. The rise of the Sky Bet City of York Stakes had begun when it was elevated to Group 3 in 2016, and three years later was handed a place on the Group 2 list. The prize money was substantially increased and when Kinross won it in 2023 for the second year running, chased home by Audience (a Group 1 winner the following year) and Sandrine (a winner at Royal Ascot and the Group 2 Lennox Stakes at Goodwood), things seemed to be set fair.

