Pedigree Pointers: Cassie Tully on the rise of Haras De Colleville and Galiway

The latest representative on the board was last year’s Champagne Stakes winner Chindit who made a winning sophomore debut in the Greenham Stakes on Sunday and hails from the first of Wootton Bassett’s more expensively-bred French crops. The bay colt joined the likes of Frankel, Kingman, Mohaather, Barney Roy, Muhaarar and Danehill Dancer when winning the famed Guineas trial on Sunday.

Wootton Bassett had been getting astounding results in France from miniscule crops and low fees and represented a vital and promising outcross for many of the finest race mares both in Coolmore and wider Europe. The son of Iffraaj has done nothing but reinforce confidence in his purchase since last August with seven Stakes winners including victories from Audarya and Wooded at the highest level.

And with Wootton Bassett now covering the crème de la crème of elite mares in Tipperary at €100,000, it is inevitably only more familiar we are going to become with his name in the headlines.

This, however, leads us to another sire who had notable results at the weekend and who has been having a Wootton Bassett-esque beginning in France in general.

That horse is Galiway. And his significant story has been created by the passion and dedication of one man.

Let's go back in time a little. To 2007 to be precise, when French businessman Guy Pariente decided to build and establish Haras De Colleville in Normandy.

In that same period, Pariente owned a horse by the name of Kendargent whose best form was beating Passager and Champs Elysees in a conditions event, as well as placing fourth in the Group 1 Prix Jean Prat and second in a Group 3 at Chantilly.

Pariente, determined and optimistic, showed full faith in his horse and retired Kendargent to stud which ended up being one season in the South of France before the newly-built Haras De Colleville was ready to house him.

That first crop bred off a €500 fee comprised of seven starters, five of whom were winners, and included Group 2 winner Restiadargent (who was also half a length third to Black Caviar and Moonlight Cloud in the Diamond Jubilee) and Group 3 winner (also Group 1-placed) Kendam. Both of whom were bred by Pariente himself.

The ball kept rolling and winners and Group winners coming from insignificantly-sized crops and fees until in 2013 his fee was hiked to €6,000 – a figure which was followed by €15,000 and then reached a high of €22,000. Kendargent, now 18 years old, has bred 33 Stakes winners from 595 starters including 12 at Group level.

This brings us on to the Wertheimer & Frere-bred Galiway who joined the Colleville roster in 2016 after a Listed win at Maisons-Laffitte, Group 3 placings at both two and three and a fifth-place finish in the French Guineas.

Whatever Galiway may have lacked on race record, he made up for on pedigree as he boasts the infamous cross of Galileo over a Danehill mare (think Frankel, Highland Reel, Alice Springs, Circus Maximus, Teofilo, Japan, Maybe, et al.).

And not just any Danehill mare, Galiway is out of Danzigaway – Group 3 winner and Group 1 performer from a very successful Wertheimer & Frere family. Danzigaway also bred Silent Name and the dam of Group 1 performers Slalom and Folamour, while also being a sister to Group 1 producing sire Gold Away.

Galiway commenced his new career at a modest fee of €3,000 which resulted in 30 foals, while his second crop bred off the same fee resulted in 55 foals.

Here is where it gets particularly good.

Galiway has had 47 starters to date. Twenty of those are winners and they include five Stakes winners headed by last year’s eight length Group 1 Prix Jean Luc Lagardere winner Sealiway (who also placed second on his three-year-old debut at Longchamp on Sunday).