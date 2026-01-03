The Reverend wins on hurdling debut at Cork and is unchanged with sponsors for Sky Bet Supreme

Rated 102 on the Flat for William Haggas, the Tony Bloom-owned five-year-old has switched to the Willie Mullins yard for his jumps campaign and he got off to a pleasing start over timber in the Happy New Year From All At Cork Maiden Hurdle.

The son of Lope de Vega often sported cheekpieces on the level but he was turned out in a first-time hood on his first go over hurdles with the returning Paul Townend settling him in a prominent position from the outset.

As you would expect, he wasn't foot perfect at his hurdles and he took a bit of a chance at the last two, but he was safe enough to make his class tell and he ran out an easy enough four-and-three-quarter length winner at the line.

Mullins has had odds-on favourites beaten in this race before, notably Alastor (1/4), Adamantly Chosen (1/4) and Gjoumi (8/11) in recent years, but The Reverend defied the trend to win at odds of 4/11 favourite.

Bookmaker reaction was mixed with several taking Sky Bet's stance, including Paddy Power who are also unchanged at 25s, but BetVictor were impressed enough to go 14/1 about him for the Supreme with bet365 and Unibet cutting him to 16s.