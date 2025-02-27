The move was made by the Jockey Club and race-sponsors Sky Bet after the outstanding young jump jockey tragically passed away at the age of 24 at Cork University Hospital on February 16 as the result of injuries sustained in a fall at Thurles 10 days’ earlier.

It was in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle that O'Sullivan enjoyed his greatest day in the saddle when partnering Marine Nationale to a memorable success in the 2023 renewal of the two-mile contest. Later in the same afternoon, he rode his second Festival winner aboard Jazzy Matty in the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle.

The O’Sullivan family said: “We are deeply proud of Michael’s incredible talent and the legacy he left in the world of racing.

“Renaming the race that marked the pinnacle of his career is a fitting tribute to his skill, dedication, and passion for the sport.

“As a family, we have always admired Michael’s achievements both on and off the track, and it means so much to us to see his talent recognised in this way. The outpouring of tributes over the past week has been a testament to the impact he had on so many lives.

“We would like to sincerely thank The Jockey Club and Sky Bet for giving us this opportunity to honour Michael’s memory and celebrate his remarkable career.”