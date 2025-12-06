The New Lion set to bypass Christmas Hurdle and wait for Cheltenham

The Christmas Hurdle at Kempton Park had been mooted as a possible objective for the six-year-old but Skelton is leaning towards Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham in January.

The New Lion retained his unbeaten record when winning the Turner's Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March over two miles five furlongs to end the season as one of the leading novices.

Connections dropped him back to two miles for his seasonal reappearance with a view to a campaign culminating in a tilt at the Champion Hurdle but a dramatic renewal of the Fighting Fifth Hurdle proved inconclusive with The New Lion falling at the second last.

Appearing on ITV Racing's The Opening Show, Skelton was asked for an update on The New Lion.

"I think we'll probably wait and go to the International, I think the Christmas Hurdle will perhaps come a little too soon," he replied.

"There's an emphasis on speed around there [Kempton Park], and I think that Cheltenham is the best route to go en-route to a Champion Hurdle, so I'd imagine you'll see him on Trials Day."