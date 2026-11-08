The Mourne Rambler and Love Me Tender among the winners at Naas

Noel Meade’s five-year-old The Mourne Rambler, who signed off last term with a Grade 1 second at the Punchestown Festival at the end of April, was sent off the 1/4 favourite for the Cavan Developments Supporting St Marys GAA Maiden Hurdle and got the job done by half a length from 7/1 shot Whisky Lads.

Winning rider Sam Ewing said on Racing TV: “I was very happy with him, I just rode him with plenty of room and he’s jumped super, I was really happy with his jumping.

“He was always going to win, I felt everywhere, but he just does enough and he keeps a little bit for himself. I always felt I had plenty left and I think he’ll take a big step forward too.”

A relieved-looking Meade said: "It does make the blood pump up a little bit when you have a fella like him!

"I've been thinking all along that he'd probably need further than two miles because of his bumper runs. Even in Cheltenham last year, halfway down he fell asleep and he had to be rousted up to get going before the stiff finish played to his hands. In Punchestown he got a little bit lost before he got going again.

"I was thinking two and a half would suit him better but it was a lovely place to start. I was obviously worried about the ground a bit but it's such a lovely track and so well looked after.

"Anyway, everything worked out and he won. He jumped brilliant, other than the last, which was great. Sam agreed with me after the race that two and a half would suit him better. He raced very lazy, but we're very happy.

"You would imagine the Royal Bond is probably the fastest two miles around so I'd have thought the centre-point for the winter would be back here for the two and a half and we'll hopefully get one in between times."

The Mourne Rambler is a 14/1 shot with sponsors for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in March, while he is a 16/1 chance for the Turners over the intermediate trip at the Festival.