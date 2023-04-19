The John and Thady Gosden-trained colt is as low as 12/1 in places for the Qipco 2000 Guineas, which takes place on May 6, the same day as King Charles’ Coronation to the throne.

Slipofthepen was bred by the Queen, who died in September, and is from the eighth generation of a family bred by the royal stud.

A debut winner by over five lengths at Kempton in November, he returned to the Sunbury venue to defy a penalty earlier this month.

In the aftermath of his recent victory, John Gosden mooted the St James’s Palace Stakes as a potential target.

"There are no exact plans at the moment,” said Gosden snr.

“There are two or three routes we could go but we are just going to sit on it until next week and then make decisions."