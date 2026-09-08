The Jukebox Man ruled out for first half of the season by trainer Ben Pauling

The Harry Redknapp-owned eight-year-old established himself as one of the top British staying chasers last season with his victory at Kempton and in a graduation race at Haydock, but could finish only eighth in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup after which Ben Jones reported he made a respiratory noise.

He subsequently had a wind operation and was expected to return to action in the Betfair Chase in November but a "knock" as he began building up for the new campaign has put him on the sidelines.

Speaking on X, trainer Ben Pauling said: “The Jukebox Man has picked up a knock which frustratingly rules him out for the first half of the season.

"Both myself and Harry are understandably very disappointed but relieved it is not career ending. He will receive the best possible care during his rehabilitation and we look forward to his return in due course.”