The Jukebox Man in line for Ladbrokes 1965 Chase return at Ascot

Ben Pauling is leaning towards returning Grade One winner The Jukebox Man to action in the Ladbrokes 1965 Chase at Ascot later this month.
After effectively ruling the seven-year-old out of the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham, the Naunton handler has suggested that the Grade Two test on November 22 is his most likely first port of call.
The Harry Redknapp-owned gelding, who also holds an entry in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury on November 29, has not been seen in action since winning the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day last year.
Pauling said: “The Jukebox Man is in great form and he worked brilliantly on Saturday morning, but he won’t probably go to the Paddy Power Gold Cup.
“He will either go to the 1965 Chase at Ascot or the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.
"At this stage I would be favouring the 1965 Chase.”
