The Jukebox Man 8/1 for King George after Haydock win

The winning rider was celebrating before the line, pointing to his mount, as the seven-year-old beat his rallying rival by two-and-a-half lengths and earn an 6/1 quote from the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase from Sky Bet, Betfair and Paddy Power.

Randox Grand National fourth Iroko stalked him down the home straight but when Ben Jones gave the leader a reminder before the last, the 8/11 favourite picked up again and the race was over.

Off the track since winning the Kauto Star at Kempton in December, Ben Pauling’s charge, owned by Harry Redknapp, was stretching his unbeaten run over fences to three.

The winning rider told ITV Racing: “I’m bad for a celebration, I’ll celebrate a small winner at a local track, but today meant a lot. Ben and the whole team have tried so hard. It’s been a long road to get him back to the track and for him to operate the way he did today, the way he went through the race, shows how professional and what a good horse he is.

“When I lit him up turning for home I knew he was there. He’s had a good blow though and will come on leaps and bounds for this.”

Pauling added: “That was brilliant because he did genuinely need it and Ben said he was even a bit raspy in his wind crossing the line because he needed it that much. Look, what we needed to see was him to come here and jump like he jumped.

“He has this amazing way at his fences, short or long, he’s quick and in and out. Ben doesn’t have to move. It was really good and he’ll come a bundle for it and all being well it sets us up a for a few weeks time.”

Redknapp said “It was nerve-wracking watching it, like sitting on the touchline with ten minutes to go and you’re hanging on for a win. You’re nervous, but he was travelling so well and barring an accident you thought he was going to win from some way out.

“He’s a lovely horse and I’m very lucky to own him.”