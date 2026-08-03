The Jockey Club join Ascot in leaving the Racecourse Association

The decision follows the completion of the RCA’s governance review, which began in March this year, and was released in a statement from the Jockey Club on Monday morning.

Jim Mullen, The Jockey Club’s Group Chief Executive, said: “While acknowledging the work that has taken place since March, we have consistently set out throughout the review that it needed to address not just the racecourse voting shares within the RCA, but the organisation’s role in representing racecourses politically through its 50% holding of member shares in the BHA.

“This review has addressed the RCA's internal arrangements, but not the constitutional arrangements through which racecourses collectively exercise their influence over the governance of British racing. The RCA’s proposals fail to address our fundamental concern that the RCA can continue to act to stifle the necessary changes needed in the industry.

“Nothing proposed would displace the RCA as the political representative of British racecourses and in our view, confirmed by recent discussions, the RCA would continue to vote against necessary changes such as the introduction of an independent BHA board and substantive changes to the fixture list.

“While recent talks have focused on the valuable operational services provided by the RCA to the wider racecourse community, it is our view that without change to the political representation, the price of maintaining those operations is sadly too high when judged against the political role the organisation plays and its ability to suppress reform.

“In stepping away we remain committed to participating in decisions related to British Racing’s future. We have therefore begun discussions with the British Horseracing Authority to explore the most appropriate framework for representing the interests of those within the industry who share a commitment to the long-term sustainability and quality of British racing.

“As set out, the BHA articles aim to ensure ‘as far as is practicable that the membership and structure [of the BHA] remains as representative of Racing as possible'. It is our intention to work with Ascot Racecourse and other likeminded industry partners to pursue a vision based on the long-term sustainability of the sport and we are in the early stages of establishing a new organisation to do this.

“We accept that other racecourses may wish to pursue different avenues to reform the RCA and we respect their choice, but we believe that at the heart of this debate is the core principle that racing must be able to tackle the challenges it faces, free from self-interest and short-term priorities and this is best achieved by an independent BHA which is able to take input from all stakeholders but ultimately empowered to make timely and effective decisions in the best interests of the sport overall.”