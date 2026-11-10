The Horse Welfare Board and Retraining of Racehorses set out new five-year strategy

Retraining of Racehorses (RoR), British racing's official aftercare charity, has launched its new five-year strategy, setting out its ambition to ensure that every horse bred to race is visible, valued and cared for beyond racing.
Unveiled on Tuesday evening at a reception at the House of Commons, alongside the Horse Welfare Board's (HWB) A Life Well Lived, the RoR Strategy 2027–2031 outlines how the charity will work with British racing, horse owners and the wider equestrian and welfare sectors to strengthen lifelong aftercare.
The strategy, endorsed by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) as British racing's industry strategy for aftercare, sets out four priorities: improving visibility and traceability; strengthening welfare, education and lifelong support; increasing participation and demand for former racehorses; and securing the funding and organisational resilience needed to deliver lasting change.
Central to the strategy is a shift towards earlier engagement and preventative support, ensuring more owners have access to the information, guidance and services they need before welfare problems arise.
Improving traceability is another key priority. Once horses leave the regulated racing environment, maintaining contact with them and their owners becomes more challenging. RoR intends to strengthen registration, data sharing and digital services so that more former racehorses remain visible and connected to support throughout their lives.
The strategy also recognises the importance of celebrating the versatility of former racehorses and creating greater demand for them, whether as leisure horses, companions or competitors. RoR will continue to develop participation and education opportunities that demonstrate the many fulfilling lives horses can enjoy beyond racing.
Rupert Arnold, RoR’s Interim Chief Executive, said: "Every horse bred to race deserves a future in which they are visible, valued and cared for beyond racing. That is the ambition at the heart of our new strategy.
"We have made significant progress in recent years, but there is more to do. We need to strengthen our connections with former racehorses and their owners, make it easier to access trusted guidance and support, and do more to prevent welfare problems before they arise.
"Aftercare is a shared responsibility, and the launch of our strategy alongside A Life Well Lived reflects the importance of working together across British racing and the wider equestrian and welfare sectors.
"This is about building a sustainable system of aftercare that gives every former racehorse the best possible opportunity for a good life beyond racing."
Brant Dunshea, Chief Executive of the British Horseracing Authority said: "The publication of RoR's new strategy alongside the Horse Welfare Board's A Life Well Lived underlines the shared commitment across British racing to safeguarding the welfare of our horses throughout their lives. It’s a further example of where British racing has aligned under a collectively agreed strategic framework to focus effort on our priorities.
“RoR plays a vital role within British racing's welfare structure, helping former racehorses remain connected to support, guidance and opportunities after they leave training. This strategy sets out an ambitious and practical roadmap for strengthening that work, and the BHA is pleased to endorse it as the sport's industry strategy for aftercare.
“Together, we can build on the progress already made and ensure former racehorses enjoy fulfilling lives beyond racing."
Delivering the strategy will require continued collaboration and sustainable investment. RoR aims to build progressively towards annual income of £4.5 million by 2031, with funding expected to come from both British racing and independent fundraising.
The strategy also commits RoR to strengthening its evidence and impact reporting, helping the charity and its partners demonstrate progress and ensure resources are directed where they can make the greatest difference.
About Retraining of Racehorses
Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) is British racing’s official charity for the welfare of former racehorses. We work to ensure that every horse bred to race is visible, valued and supported throughout their life beyond racing.
Through education, owner support, participation opportunities and our welfare safety net, we help former racehorses and the people responsible for them, while working with the racing and equestrian industries to prevent welfare issues and promote responsible aftercare.
Celebrating life after racing at Cheltenham
The launch will continue at Cheltenham Racecourse on Saturday 14 November, during its November Meeting, with a joint media briefing hosted by the Horse Welfare Board and RoR to discuss both strategies and their shared ambitions for the future of horse welfare and aftercare.
The briefing will be followed by a parade of former racehorses, showcasing the versatility of the Thoroughbred and the opportunities available to horses beyond racing. The parade will bring the ambitions of both strategies to life, highlighting the positive futures former racehorses can enjoy and the importance of supporting them throughout their lives.
Horses confirmed to take part in the parade include:
- Coneygree
- Dashel Drasher
- Duc Des Genievres
- Elegant Escape
- Falloway Dubreau
- Frodon
- Melon
- Native River
- Regal Encore