The Horse Welfare Board and Retraining of Racehorses set out new five-year strategy

Unveiled on Tuesday evening at a reception at the House of Commons, alongside the Horse Welfare Board's (HWB) A Life Well Lived, the RoR Strategy 2027–2031 outlines how the charity will work with British racing, horse owners and the wider equestrian and welfare sectors to strengthen lifelong aftercare.

The strategy, endorsed by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) as British racing's industry strategy for aftercare, sets out four priorities: improving visibility and traceability; strengthening welfare, education and lifelong support; increasing participation and demand for former racehorses; and securing the funding and organisational resilience needed to deliver lasting change.

Central to the strategy is a shift towards earlier engagement and preventative support, ensuring more owners have access to the information, guidance and services they need before welfare problems arise.

Improving traceability is another key priority. Once horses leave the regulated racing environment, maintaining contact with them and their owners becomes more challenging. RoR intends to strengthen registration, data sharing and digital services so that more former racehorses remain visible and connected to support throughout their lives.

The strategy also recognises the importance of celebrating the versatility of former racehorses and creating greater demand for them, whether as leisure horses, companions or competitors. RoR will continue to develop participation and education opportunities that demonstrate the many fulfilling lives horses can enjoy beyond racing.

Rupert Arnold, RoR’s Interim Chief Executive, said: "Every horse bred to race deserves a future in which they are visible, valued and cared for beyond racing. That is the ambition at the heart of our new strategy.

"We have made significant progress in recent years, but there is more to do. We need to strengthen our connections with former racehorses and their owners, make it easier to access trusted guidance and support, and do more to prevent welfare problems before they arise.

"Aftercare is a shared responsibility, and the launch of our strategy alongside A Life Well Lived reflects the importance of working together across British racing and the wider equestrian and welfare sectors.

"This is about building a sustainable system of aftercare that gives every former racehorse the best possible opportunity for a good life beyond racing."