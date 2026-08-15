The Horse Watchers strike in William Hill/MND Association Great St Wilfrid Handicap with Royal Zabeel

Mick Appleby's five-year-old was well beaten over seven furlongs in the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket last time, but he led a furlong out before being swamped at the business end and he appreciated the drop back in trip to six furlongs.

Racing off a handicap mark of 104 under jockey Jason Watson, he defied second top weight in fine style by running away from them in the final furlong, posting a decisive two-and-three-quarter length win from I'm Next (33/1).

Lord Roxby was a well-backed 100/30 favourite but he could only manage third with Flight Control (15/2) fourth.