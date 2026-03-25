Martin Dixon of The Horse Watchers gives his verdict on the team's upcoming runners, including a strong contender at Doncaster this weekend.

PROFIT STREET - 16:52 Lingfield, Wednesday

Profit Street is officially a pound well-in and he's got an excellent record at Lingfield. I'd say seven furlongs is probably optimum. He has won over the six at Wolves earlier on in the season, but his very best form has no doubt come over seven furlongs around here. But Luke (Morris, jockey) felt that he was happy dropping back to the six and this is his final run in the all-weather bonus season. So it's his third run of March and it's his final run for the bonus points. If he wins, he's got a chance of still getting in the top five potentially. But the better he runs and the more points he picks up, the better because it'll just cement his position, hopefully in the top ten for the all-weather bonus scheme. He's had a fantastic winter already, all things considered, particularly the last six to eight weeks have been very fruitful. He seems to be in very good form and James Owen has reported that he's come out of his race last week in good order. He's got a good draw for what you'd want over six furlongs in a biggish field at Lingfield, and he's fairly uncomplicated, tending to just want to sit prominent with a lead. He breaks well out of the stalls too, so hopefully he can get that position just in behind where he's been positioned for most of his runs recently. He's got a strong form chance in the race. At the price that he is now, I would just be a little bit hesitant to say that he's a good thing or anything because I think seven probably is a better trip for him, but he does go into it in good form and he's obviously very effective at the track. So everything is set up quite nicely for him to run another big race. VALSHARAH - 17:00 Kempton, Wednesday

Valsharah has had two runs for us so far and they've been a little bit disappointing, but he probably needed his first run and then dropping him back to five furlongs last time out was a bit of an experiment. He ran better, but realistically he's going to be happier back over six. So this is the first time that we've got to run him over six furlongs, which we think might just be an ideal trip for him, and he's obviously come down a few pounds. He's never won a race, which is a bit of a sticking point, but he's down to a mark now where on the pick of last season's form, he's very well handicapped. He seems to be in good form at home - he did a piece of work in a tongue-strap, that's the first time that he's had one on and the feedback was that it just helped him to relax a little bit better with that on and maybe get into a bit better rhythm. So hopefully that has a positive effect on the track as well. He's got a good draw, he should tactically keep things very straightforward, bounce out and hopefully either make the running or sit very close up from that draw (stall five). I'm expecting a better run from him than his last two runs. FINLAGGAN - 15:37 Southwell

We've got a horse called Finlaggan who makes his debut for us at Southwell on Thursday. He's a very well-bred horse, we're just still very much learning about him really but he's ready to get started. He had one run in France just under a year ago for Andre Fabre. Like I say, he's got a terrific pedigree, he's a big Night Of Thunder, but it's just going to be a case of getting him out and trying to learn something about him really. It's going to be a bit of an education for everybody. CAMERA SHY - 17:30 Newcastle, Friday

Camera Shy runs at Newcastle in the seven-furlong 0-70 handicap on Friday. It was good to get his head in front for the first time for us last time (replay below). He takes a little bit of settling and we're a bit cautious of some of the feedback on him from jockeys that suggest going round a bend might be better for him, but we're willing to give Newcastle another try because when he ran there for us previously, it was his first start for us after a long time off the track. And it was a very messy race where he ended up pulling his way to the front. So that wasn't really suitable and not a race to judge him too harshly on. This is a bigger field that looks like there's a couple of front-runners in there to ensure that there's a good gallop, which is what this horse needs. He's in very good form, the handicapper only put him up three pound for his win at Southwell so he's still got a bit of handicapping potential on his very best form with Michael Bell. This is good prize money for the grade, it's a benefit that we're able to keep Danny Muscutt on him again, and I'd be optimistic that he'll go there and get right in the mix again.

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CITY CAPTAIN - 20:00 Newcastle, Friday