Martin Dixon of The Horse Watchers gives his verdict on the team's upcoming runners, including a strong contender at Doncaster this weekend.
PROFIT STREET - 16:52 Lingfield, Wednesday
Profit Street is officially a pound well-in and he's got an excellent record at Lingfield. I'd say seven furlongs is probably optimum. He has won over the six at Wolves earlier on in the season, but his very best form has no doubt come over seven furlongs around here. But Luke (Morris, jockey) felt that he was happy dropping back to the six and this is his final run in the all-weather bonus season.
So it's his third run of March and it's his final run for the bonus points. If he wins, he's got a chance of still getting in the top five potentially. But the better he runs and the more points he picks up, the better because it'll just cement his position, hopefully in the top ten for the all-weather bonus scheme.
He's had a fantastic winter already, all things considered, particularly the last six to eight weeks have been very fruitful. He seems to be in very good form and James Owen has reported that he's come out of his race last week in good order.
He's got a good draw for what you'd want over six furlongs in a biggish field at Lingfield, and he's fairly uncomplicated, tending to just want to sit prominent with a lead. He breaks well out of the stalls too, so hopefully he can get that position just in behind where he's been positioned for most of his runs recently.
He's got a strong form chance in the race. At the price that he is now, I would just be a little bit hesitant to say that he's a good thing or anything because I think seven probably is a better trip for him, but he does go into it in good form and he's obviously very effective at the track. So everything is set up quite nicely for him to run another big race.
VALSHARAH - 17:00 Kempton, Wednesday
Valsharah has had two runs for us so far and they've been a little bit disappointing, but he probably needed his first run and then dropping him back to five furlongs last time out was a bit of an experiment.
He ran better, but realistically he's going to be happier back over six. So this is the first time that we've got to run him over six furlongs, which we think might just be an ideal trip for him, and he's obviously come down a few pounds.
He's never won a race, which is a bit of a sticking point, but he's down to a mark now where on the pick of last season's form, he's very well handicapped. He seems to be in good form at home - he did a piece of work in a tongue-strap, that's the first time that he's had one on and the feedback was that it just helped him to relax a little bit better with that on and maybe get into a bit better rhythm. So hopefully that has a positive effect on the track as well.
He's got a good draw, he should tactically keep things very straightforward, bounce out and hopefully either make the running or sit very close up from that draw (stall five). I'm expecting a better run from him than his last two runs.
FINLAGGAN - 15:37 Southwell
We've got a horse called Finlaggan who makes his debut for us at Southwell on Thursday. He's a very well-bred horse, we're just still very much learning about him really but he's ready to get started.
He had one run in France just under a year ago for Andre Fabre. Like I say, he's got a terrific pedigree, he's a big Night Of Thunder, but it's just going to be a case of getting him out and trying to learn something about him really. It's going to be a bit of an education for everybody.
CAMERA SHY - 17:30 Newcastle, Friday
Camera Shy runs at Newcastle in the seven-furlong 0-70 handicap on Friday. It was good to get his head in front for the first time for us last time (replay below).
He takes a little bit of settling and we're a bit cautious of some of the feedback on him from jockeys that suggest going round a bend might be better for him, but we're willing to give Newcastle another try because when he ran there for us previously, it was his first start for us after a long time off the track. And it was a very messy race where he ended up pulling his way to the front. So that wasn't really suitable and not a race to judge him too harshly on.
This is a bigger field that looks like there's a couple of front-runners in there to ensure that there's a good gallop, which is what this horse needs. He's in very good form, the handicapper only put him up three pound for his win at Southwell so he's still got a bit of handicapping potential on his very best form with Michael Bell.
This is good prize money for the grade, it's a benefit that we're able to keep Danny Muscutt on him again, and I'd be optimistic that he'll go there and get right in the mix again.
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CITY CAPTAIN - 20:00 Newcastle, Friday
City Captain is a horse that had a terrific year last year, he won four races for us and went shooting up the handicap. Obviously, he's going to have to keep on improving to defy the handicapper but Harriet (Bethell, trainer) reports that he's done really well physically through the winter.
He's put on weight, strengthened up a lot and gives you the impression physically that he's a horse that maybe can continue to progress in this four-year-old season.
He's done plenty of work at home, should go there fit enough to do himself justice, and his work has been pretty good recently. So it's a competitive race off a career-high mark, and it's also seven furlongs which is a trip that he's not actually won over, so there are a few little questions, but we've always felt like he would be fully effective over seven furlongs.
For his first start of the season, it's worth having a go at what is very good prize money for a 0-85 handicap, so we'll get his season started as he seems in good form at home.
SPOKEN TRUTH - 16:05 Doncaster, Sunday
Spoken Truth and Baldomero will both likely to go to Doncaster on Sunday. Spoken Truth is a new horse for us with David O'Meara and he is a horse who is well handicapped on his best form in Ireland.
It's a competitive 0-95, it's a higher grade than he needs to run in but we wanted to get him started on the turf with a bit of ease in the ground. He's ready for a run and he's done enough to be ready for a run, but we expect that he will improve for it. It looks a nice starting point for him.
BALDOMERO - 17:15 Doncaster, Sunday
Baldomero I think will have a good chance at Doncaster as he has a very good record at the track and he goes very well on soft ground which, if they have a bit more rain, it's probably going to be.
He won there last season and the year before, so he does seem to enjoy it at Doncaster. He's going to have a bit of a fitness edge over quite a lot of the field because he's been running on the all-weather.
His most recent start over five at Southwell he probably found that a little bit sharp, coming back off a little bit of a short break. But going back to six at Doncaster is going to be a good thing for him.
It's likely we'll put the headgear back on, which was left off for his most recent start, and while he's not thrown in off his handicap mark, he does go well at the track and he's fit.
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