The Golden Horseshoe Challenge will link Flying Five Stakes and Nunthorpe Stakes

The Curragh and York racecourses have announced a new partnership celebrating their Group 1 sprints, the Flying Five and Nunthorpe Stakes.
The partnership between the two tracks will introduce the Golden Horseshoe Challenge Trophy, aimed at creating a unique incentive for owners and connections to target both the Bar 1 Betting Flying Five Stakes (at the Curragh) and the Coolmore Stud City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes (at York).
Under the new initiative, if the same horse wins both races in the same year, the winning owner will be presented with the Golden Horseshoe Challenge Trophy.
William Derby, York's CEO, said: “To be the fastest horse in a single Group One is impressive, to be the fastest in two just three weeks apart is worthy of special memory which is why we created the Golden Horseshoe Challenge.
"The global nature of racing means ever greater connections between feature festivals and connections having a further incentive to take their chance on a big day at The Curragh can only help promote our sport.”
That global nature of the horse racing industry is reflected in the fact that both races are also part of the Breeders' Cup Challenge Win and You’re In Series.
Bar 1 Racing have extended their sponsorship of the Flying Five Stakes by a further three years to 2030 while this season's renewal of the Nunthorpe will mark 20 years of support by Coolmore.
The Curragh's CEO Brian Kavanagh shared Derby's delight, adding: “We are delighted to announce this new partnership with York Racecourse. The Bar 1 Betting Flying Five Stakes is one of the highlights of the Irish racing calendar, and the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes is rightly regarded as one of the great sprint races in Europe.
"Linking the two races through the Golden Horseshoe Challenge gives owners and trainers an exciting new target and creates a compelling story for racing fans on both sides of the Irish Sea.”
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