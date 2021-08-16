The Glancing Queen provided Alan King with another feature race winner ahead of what could be another big weekend for the trainer with a stylish success in the Actioncoach Invest In The Best Lady Godiva Mares’ Novices’ Chase at Warwick. Having secured his first Grade One success in four years with Edwardstone’s win in the Close Brothers Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown Park on Saturday, the Barbury Castle Stables handler once again took centre stage in today’s Listed prize. After making a winning debut over fences in a Listed contest at Bangor On Dee 29 days ago the Jeremy mare built on that display under a five pound penalty for on her return to two and a half miles with another impressive round of jumping. Buried away mid-division for much of the race the 7/4 market leader crept quietly into the race before moving onto the heels of long-time leader Barbados Blue turning for home. As the pair jumped the penultimate fence together The Glancing Queen pressed on towards the last, which she measured impeccably before galloping clear up the run in to score by seven and a half lengths.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

King said: “Her jumping was very good. Tom (Cannon, jockey) said even when she is in tight she is very quick and away from them. “This was always going to suit her stepping back up to two and a half as the extended 2m 1f at Bangor last time was sharp enough for her and I thought she would travel easier over this trip. She is just a grand mare. “I just watched the race with Dan Skelton and he said five or six years ago any one of these would have been odds-on to win this race back then but that is how the whole quality of the mares programme has gone up. “I’d have been very disappointed if she hadn’t of won today even with the penalty. She is a point-to-point winner so she has had a bit of experience over fences but she has been good from day one.”

READ: Robbie Dunne found guilty of bullying and harassment