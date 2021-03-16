Cheltenham Festival reaction: David Ord on day one

What would you have given to be there?

To see Rachael Blackmore make history by partnering Honeysuckle to a facile win in the Unibet Champion Hurdle? To roar home Appreciate It as the first-race banker opened up and put the Sky Bet Supreme to bed in a matter of strides off the home turn? To clap in appreciation as Shishkin toyed with his rivals in the Sporting Life Arkle?

Cheltenham was made for days like these, when the stars shine as bright as the spring sunshine and the winter trials and tribulations of deep ground and frozen racecourses are forgotten with moments of sheer brilliance.

The 2021 Festival was never going to be the same. It can’t be, not without 250,000 people flooding through the gates, not without the buzz beforehand, the roar as the tapes go up and receptions for the winners that leave the hairs on the back of the neck standing to attention.

It needs people as well as it needs horses.

But the one saving grace is we are still racing and, after what’s gone before in recent weeks, the feel-good factor came flooding back on a glorious afternoon.

Dream winner of Champion

Blackmore is a jockey out of the top drawer, full stop. One of the most exciting talents to emerge for many years. She’s struck a formidable partnership with Honeysuckle and the brilliance of their Champion victory really lay with how straightforward they made it seem.

She may have made history by becoming the first female rider to win one of the championship races at Cheltenham but in the moment that didn’t matter. It was the partnership we savoured.

At no stage did they ever seem in trouble, travelling with aplomb while Goshen proved intractable and Epatante was never quite where Aidan Coleman wanted her to be.

In the end that didn’t matter – they were chasing shadows from the moment the favourite was given the office. It was a breathtaking display, one that had a seasoned observer like Nick Luck wondering if it’s the best he’d seen in the great race.

It needed to be box office too to compete with what had gone before.