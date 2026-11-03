Juddmonte's superb 2026 is the product of an evolution in policy and is a welcome challenge to the might of Aidan O'Brien, says our Ben Linfoot.

As Aidan O'Brien marches on in his bid to break his own world record for the number of Group/Grade 1 wins in a calendar year, you might think he has had things all his own way this season. He hasn't. Granted, one of his main competitors is now his own son, Joseph, who has taken his own story to new heights this year. But one of the main themes of the second half of the season has been Andrew Balding's challenge for the British trainers' championship. At the time of writing, Balding still has a chance of reeling in O'Brien, with £175,000 separating the pair. With only small to medium-sized prize pots available between now and the end of the year, it remains a tall order. Nevertheless, to have even mounted a challenge to wrest the crown from O'Brien represents another significant feather in Balding's cap. The main driving force behind his annus mirabilis has been the success of three Juddmonte-owned A-listers: Kalpana, Blue Bolt and Item, who have amassed £3.6 million between them in British prize-money alone. They are also products of a refreshed ownership and bloodstock strategy put in place following the death of Prince Khalid Abdullah in 2021. One of the greatest owner-breeders in thoroughbred history, Prince Khalid left behind an extraordinary legacy. It was far from a given that we would continue to see his famous green, pink and white silks regularly represented in the biggest races following his passing, though. Yet here we are, with Juddmonte horses playing a pivotal role in Balding's championship challenge against the might of Ballydoyle. Credit must go to the Abdullah family and the Juddmonte team for taking responsibility for the operation's future and recognising that even the strongest breeding programmes cannot rely indefinitely on established bloodlines.

That recognition prompted a more selective approach to purchasing at the sales, with the emphasis not on buying large numbers of horses, but on identifying exceptional individuals capable of complementing Juddmonte's homebred stock and competing at the highest level. Take Chaldean and Field Of Gold, for example. They perfectly illustrate Juddmonte's renewed approach to bloodstock investment. The 2023 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean was bought for 550,000 guineas in 2020, while Field Of Gold, purchased for €530,000 at Goffs in 2022, went on to land the Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes in 2025. Significantly, both horses are by Juddmonte's own stallions, Frankel and Kingman respectively, underlining the strength of its breeding programme and its ability to combine exceptional homebred stallions with carefully selected outside bloodstock. And Juddmonte's Group 1 mile production line continued this year with Blue Bolt, something of an outlier when it comes to the operation's approach. Neither bred by Juddmonte nor by a Juddmonte stallion, she was purchased for €400,000 at the Arqana August Yearling Sale and has proved a superb investment. Having made relatively modest beginnings on the racecourse, she developed into a top-class Group 1 performer, winning the Falmouth, Prix Rothschild, Matron Stakes and Sun Chariot Stakes between July and October, before fluffing her lines at the Breeders' Cup last weekend. The daughter of Blue Point is particularly significant because she demonstrates that Juddmonte's success is not dependent solely on producing its own horses. The operation also has the ability to identify and purchase exceptional talent from the wider European market. As for Kalpana, she is a more traditional Juddmonte homebred, out of Zero Gravity, a Listed winner in France for Pascal Bary. Her Group 1 victories in the King George and Yorkshire Oaks this season took her tally at the highest level to four, one more than Juddmonte's 2024 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner, Bluestocking, another homebred.

Kalpana: Brilliant in the King George

While the search for the next Enable goes on, the exploits of Bluestocking and Kalpana provide further evidence that the Juddmonte machine is ticking along nicely. And in Item, the third member of this season's Juddmonte big three, we have a horse who arguably represents a blend of the old and the new. The Juddmonte International winner is a homebred by Frankel, but his dam, Capla Temptress, does not come from a traditional Juddmonte family. She was purchased from America towards the end of her racing career, having begun her racing life in Newmarket with Marco Botti. Things could have been even better for Juddmonte this season had John and Thady Gosden's Publish, another homebred by Kingman, not suffered a setback that ruled him out for the season just as he was preparing for the 2,000 Guineas. Beaten only a length by the subsequent star three-year-old of the season, Bow Echo, as a juvenile, he looked a colt of considerable potential and was well supported for the first Classic of the campaign before injury intervened. But the future remains bright for Juddmonte. The Gosdens recently unveiled Enable's first son, the Dubawi colt Entrust, at Doncaster, where an impressive two-and-three-quarter-length victory caught the eye, including that of the bookmakers who have priced him at 16/1 for next year's Betfred Derby. Aidan O'Brien dominates the ante-post betting for that race, of course he does, as he bids for a fifth consecutive victory in the Epsom Classic. His Group 1-winning juveniles Darkness Falls, Giant Sequoia and Drumbeat head the market. But he knows there is serious competition out there. Balding and Juddmonte have demonstrated that this season. And if Juddmonte can continue to blend the old with the new as successfully as it has in the years since Prince Khalid Abdullah's death, that can only be good for the sport.