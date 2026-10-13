The Everest preview: Ground not wide draw worries Ka Ying Rising team

In nine previous runnings of the race, no horse has been successful from the second-widest gate, although Bella Nipotina won from barrier 12 in 2024 when it was an 11-runner race due to a late scratching, but Hayes is undaunted by the challenge facing the world’s highest-rated horse who won the 2025 renewal from gate seven under Zac Purton.

The trainer said the Australian system of loading horses into the barrier, where the field is split into two divisions and loaded outwards – in the case of The Everest from gates one and gate seven – means Ka Ying Rising will be among the last horses to enter the stalls.

“I know Zac will be happy because he goes in second last, with the Australian way they load. In Hong Kong, he normally goes in last and he’s a bit fidgety in the gates, and that’s the little thing that can go wrong,” he said.

“He’s so fast, he can cruise across. If the tempo’s too fast for him, he’ll sit second or third, and if it’s not fast, he’ll lead.

“I’d be more worried about getting boxed in from (barriers) one, two or three. If he had a slow jump, I think he’ll be out of trouble, and the Randwick 1200 is wonderful – you’ve got a nice, long run to get across, so not chaotic like Sha Tin. Sha Tin, you’ve only got 200m and he still makes it easy to get across, doesn’t he?”