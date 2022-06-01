Sadly it did not work out for The Queen to have a runner in Saturday's Cazoo Derby - she may have a runner in one of the races on the under card - but the Royal appreciation of this equine weekend of excellence goes back decades.

In 1953, just months after her Coronation, the Royal colours were carried into second place by Aureole, beaten by Pinza who finally gave record breaking champion jockey Sir Gordon Richards a Derby winner in the year he announced his retirement, and in more modern times Carlton House, who was sent off favourite having won the Dante Stakes at York, had to settle for third place after Pour Moi’s extraordinary late romp to glory.

It was another Jubilee year, though, which saw the roof lifted off Epsom in the most glorious fashion.

It was The Queen’s Silver Jubilee year and amongst the runners for the Oaks was her home-bred Dunfermline, a filly by Royal Palace.

Trained by Dick Hern she arrived at Epsom with just a solitary win to her name, in the Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket. As usual Willie Carson was in the saddle.

As the crowd roared Dunfermline, whose task may have been eased by the late withdrawal of a key rival Durtal by vets at the start, stormed to the front and claimed the Classic by just less than a length from Freeze The Secret.

The nation had just about recovered its voice when Dunfermline’s unforgettable year reached an even bigger crescendo as the filly beat Lester Piggott on Alleged to win the St Leger.

The Royal presence has always been a key part of Epsom - normally the Royal Train to Tattenham Corner and then by car. And hands up all those who smirked the year they were delayed by signal failure and turned up late as a result, and for the winning connections the summons to the Royal Box for congratulations was a great tradition.

So too, we know from a famous film documentary, is the fact the Royal family enter into the spirit of the day - the Queen was pictured being presented with the winnings when she drew Generous in the Royal Box sweep.

It’s to South Berkshire in a fortnight that the big Royal hopes are being sent - Reach For The Moon and Kings Lynn among them, and the scene of those unforgettable moments with Estimate.

But those who call Epsom ‘home’ won’t forget Dunfermline in a hurry.